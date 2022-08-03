 Arizona's Arpaio narrows rival's lead in comeback attempt - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona’s Arpaio narrows rival’s lead in comeback attempt

By Jacques Billeaud / Associated Press

PHOENIX — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted in 2016 by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, has narrowed his opponent’s lead in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.

But the former six-term Republican sheriff of Maricopa County was still trailing Wednesday in his bid to unseat Ginny Dickey, a Democrat serving her second term as mayor of Fountain Hills on the edge of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Arpaio, who is attempting his third comeback attempt since being voted out as sheriff, said he was waiting for ballots that were dropped off at polling places on Tuesday to be counted. The race was too close to call, but he said he believes those voters will strongly support him.

“It’s going to be very close,” Arpaio predicted. “Very close.”

Dickey said she was cautiously optimistic that about her prospects of winning.

“I have been through many races before that turned around,” said Dickey, who previously served on a school board and on the Fountain Hills Town Council. “I want to wait until every single vote is counted.”

The stakes for Arpaio in the mayor’s race are far smaller than when he served as the top law enforcement officer for more than 4 million people. Now he is seeking the top leadership post in a community of about 24,000.

Arpaio was crushed by a Democratic challenger in 2016 after 24 years in office as sheriff and was convicted the next year of criminal contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, though he was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

Arpaio then finished third in a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and second in the GOP primary in a 2020 bid to win back the sheriff’s post.

In both of those attempts, Arpaio lost the vote in Fountain Hills.

Arpaio, a skilled political fundraiser who spent more than $12 million in his 2016 sheriff’s campaign, has shelled out $161,000 in the mayor’s race — six times the amount spent by Dickey.

Dickey said that when she first learned Arpaio was running against her, she was unsure how his candidacy would affect the race. She ultimately concluded that it didn’t change it very much except that he has a fundraising advantage and notoriety and she did not change her campaigning.

Before the federal government and the courts stripped away his immigration powers, Arpaio led 20 large-scale traffic patrols that targeted immigrants and more than 80 business raids to bust people working in the United States without permission.

While his defiant streak played well with voters for many years, Arpaio faced heavy criticism for taking on policies that he knew were controversial and racking up $147 million in taxpayer-funded legal bills.

Though he billed himself as the toughest sheriff in America, his agency botched the investigations of more than 400 sex-crimes complaints made to his office.

Home » Around the Region » Arizona’s Arpaio narrows rival’s lead in comeback attempt

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency
Around the Region
Voters from the Navajo Nation will ... Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar faces in the tribe's general election: their current president and a former vice presidential candidate, both ...
2
An un-bee-lievable adventure
ABQnews Seeker
Company saves honeybees with free hive ... Company saves honeybees with free hive removal or rescue
3
City near the scene of school shooting revokes gun ...
Around the Region
The Texas city near where 1 ... The Texas city near where 1 9 children and two teachers were shot dead in an elementary school classroom has rescinded a deal for ...
4
Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix installs a new bishop
Around the Region
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix ... The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix held a special Mass on Tuesday to install John P. Dolan as the fifth bishop in the diocese's ...
5
'His heart was in it': Reporter covered Navajo for ...
Around the Region
Bill Donovan, a prolific journalist who ... Bill Donovan, a prolific journalist who covered the Navajo Nation for five decades at newspapers in New Mexico and Arizona, has died. He was ...
6
Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying ...
Around the Region
A man who evaded arrest for ... A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked ...
7
Driver arrested in New Mexico crash that killed 2, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Mexican man has been arrested ... A Mexican man has been arrested for reckless driving in connection with a rollover crash that left two people dead and 10 others injured ...
8
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy
Around the Region
The Supreme Court on Monday certified ... The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait ...
9
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
Around the Region
Some roads in and out of ... Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris ...