 'Our Land' takes a look back at five years of the state's landscape - Albuquerque Journal

‘Our Land’ takes a look back at five years of the state’s landscape

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, the team behind “Our Land,” Laura Paskus, Antony Lostetter, Benjamin Yazza and Kevin Maestas. The TV series is marking its fifth anniversary on New Mexico PBS. (Courtesy of Laura Paskus)

Laura Paskus is one with the land.

She’s been reporting on environment issues for the better part of a decade.

And the New Mexico PBS show, “Our Land,” is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The one-hour special will air at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

“The show is really an excuse for me to talk some more about climate change,” Paskus says. “The time has gone by fast. It’s been neat to go back and put the special together. Looking back at the show from five years ago, there are many topics that are still relevant. We are battling the same issues. Sometimes I think I get frustrated on climate change because we’ve been talking about global warming affects farming and fires. We’re seeing those effects today in New Mexico.”

“Our Land” explores the state’s landscapes with an eye toward understanding issues including climate change, habitat restoration, community farming, wildfire management, traditional knowledge and more.

Paskus and crew have gone from remote canyons to the wall along the border with Mexico, visited the Gila River, and explored the bosque in Albuquerque, wanting to help all New Mexicans understand forest ecology, policy, urban wildlife and more.

Paskus says over the past five years, each episode of “Our Land,” whether it was a field piece or a studio interview, has been guided by a love of place.

This is also the reason Paskus wants to bring attention to climate change.

“It’s crazy watching these incredible heat waves,” she says. “Scientists have been talking about them and predicting them for some time. They are becoming longer and hotter. Clearly the impact to humans and the death toll is sobering. What is really scaring me is the impact on wildlife. In England, they are not able to deal with 104 degree temperatures. To see what we have so far, goes in terms of mitigation and adaptation.”

While it was difficult to pick out the highlights from five years, Paskus says here are few examples of what is featured in the special:

The Rio Grande’s Drier Future (April 2021): Explores something that affects all New Mexicans – how climate change is making this desert state more arid.

• “Our Land” has covered groundwater wells dropping in the east mountains, the Rio Grande drying and what record low snow packs can mean. Not just during one season, but cumulatively over time. In this 2018 interview, climate scientist Jonathan Overpeck explains how warming affects the amount of water we have in the Southwest.

Santa Ana Pueblo Works to Restore Habitat (Sept. 2017): At the Pueblo of Santa Ana, elders, young people and scientists are all learning from the past and looking toward the future. In this 2017 show from the first season, viewers learn about habitat restoration and wildlife.

Benefits from the Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Project (Dec. 2017): New Mexico students are learning about changes in ecosystems and they’re helping scientists understand them better, too.

Together for Brothers (Oct. 2021): Getting outside offers everyone great learning experiences. But many public lands, even right here in Albuquerque, aren’t accessible to everyone, but some young men of color are changing that.

Students Call for UNM Fossil Fuels Divestment (Nov. 2021): Young people keep telling us how scary the climate changed world is. Many of them have even talked about how a lack of action on climate change has made them question the need to go to college or it’s made them feel like they won’t someday have families of their own. Demanding action, students at UNM are calling for divestment from fossil fuel companies.

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

ON TV
“Our Land” celebrates its fifth anniversary with a one-hour special at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

Home » Entertainment » ‘Our Land’ takes a look back at five years of the state’s landscape

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Our Land' takes a look back at five years ...
Blogs
The one-hour special of 'Our Land' ... The one-hour special of 'Our Land' will air at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on channel 5.1.
2
Brew Lab 101 debuts upgraded patio area featuring cornhole, ...
Blogs
Brew Lab 101 is located at ... Brew Lab 101 is located at 3301 Southern Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.
3
CW's 'Walker: Independence' filming in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A prequel to the CW hit ... A prequel to the CW hit 'Walker' has found a home in New Mexico. The New Mexico Film Office announced on Wednesday that 'Walker: ...
4
Jean Cocteau Cinema to host 'House of the Dragon' ...
ABQnews Seeker
It pays to have written the ... It pays to have written the source material. On Monday, the George R.R. Martin-owned Jean Cocteau Cinema announced it was hosting a special preview ...
5
Netflix series 'Obliterated' filming in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
The creators of 'Cobra Kai' have ... The creators of 'Cobra Kai' have a new project filming in Albuquerque. According to the New Mexico Film Office, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and ...
6
Message of 'The River Gives Life' told through dance
Arts
The film is the result of ... The film is the result of a collaboration between National Dance Institute New Mexico and the Lightning Boy
7
Juliette Binoche hopes 'Paradise Highway' will educate an audience ...
Blogs
'Paradise Highway,' hits select theaters and ... 'Paradise Highway,' hits select theaters and on-demand on Friday, July 29.
8
B.J. Novak shot directorial debut ‘Vengeance’ in NM
Blogs
'I liked taking a character that ... 'I liked taking a character that you might not love right away,' says Novak, who also wrote and stars in the dark comedy that ...
9
Groups call for ouster of senator from committees
ABQnews Seeker
Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive ... Advocacy organizations accuse lawmaker of abusive behavior