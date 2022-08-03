What’s happening in ABQ August 4-11

August is finally here which means it is school time for all of the students out there. Monkeypox may be getting worse, so stay safe while studying. With football and fútbol seasons coming up, I just hope nobody in Albuquerque supports Manchester City or the Philadelphia Eagles because their fans are icky in my opinion.

Back to School Family Picnic Cookout

Get to the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center, 7521 Carmel Ave. NE, for a family picnic cookout. The event takes place from 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Preregistration is required for this event, so visit the center’s front desk or call 505-764-6475.

Gaia’s Gathering

Beginning at noon Friday, Aug. 5, head out to celebrate Gaia’s Gathering at 34503 US Highway 285 in Velarde. This three-day New Mexico-based festival is celebration of culture and creativity that offers yoga, music and fun all weekend. Gaia’s Gathering is a gathering to honor Gaia with an alcohol-free gathering for all ages. Their village provides a deep dive into your journey for self realization as they provide yoga, tarot, acupuncture and other healing. Random Rab, Bloomurian, Planewalker, Strtusphere, Zen Tempest, Lily Fangz, Meta Myth, Woven Talon and Chances R Good slated to appear.

Tickets are $55-$222 plus fees at eventbrite.com . On-site parking costs $25. More information can be found at gaiasoasisnewmexico.org

Geeks who Drink

Thursday, Aug. 11, bring a team — up to 6 — to Lizard Tail Industrial, 3351 Columbia Drive NE, or join one at the bar and flex your trivia skills. This event is free to play but it is recommended you order a drink. The website says to expect questions from 7-9 p.m. More information can be found at geekswhodrink.com

NM United vs. Miami FC

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Isotopes Park, 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, come support the home team as they take on the men from Miami. United has seen an increase in attendance making for a great atmosphere. The World Cup is this year so get your fix now while we wait until November.

Tickets are currently starting at $19 and can be purchased at newmexicoutd.com . Head out and support the United this summer.

Distillery Tour and Tasting

Curious about how alcohol gets distilled? Santa Fe Spirits Distillery has got you covered. Santa Fe Spirits Distillery, 7505 Mallard Way, Suite 1, in Santa Fe, offers tours of the distillery and barrel aging room at 3 and 5 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Reservations are required, though. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at santafespirits.com and click on “book a tour & tasting.”

Son Como Son

From 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, pull up to the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater, 2000 Mountain Road NW, and see Son Como Son perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $15 for students and museum members, and $18 for general admission, plus fees.

For those interested, tickets can be purchased at holdmyticket.com

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com