 Ronchetti blasts Lujan Grisham for police defunding ad - Albuquerque Journal

Ronchetti blasts Lujan Grisham for police defunding ad

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign is hitting GOP rival Mark Ronchetti with an unexpected attack in a new online video claiming that he supports ‘defunding the police.’ (Screen image from video)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign is hitting GOP rival Mark Ronchetti with an unexpected attack with just over three months until Election Day – that he supports “defunding the police.”

The assertion is based largely on comments Ronchetti made during a May primary election debate, but the comments appear to have been taken out of context and Ronchetti’s campaign called the claim a “flat-out lie.”

During the KOAT-TV debate, Ronchetti accused the Democratic governor of making it more difficult for New Mexico law enforcement officers to do their jobs, adding that officers “don’t want more money, and they don’t want more guns,” but instead want support from top state officials.

“We have to back the blue,” Ronchetti also said. “We have to tell them we will support them no matter what they need from us.”

However, the Lujan Grisham campaign seized on the “money and guns” comment in a new online video that claims Ronchetti would slash law enforcement funding levels if elected governor in November.

A campaign spokesman for Ronchetti, who won a five-way Republican primary in June, said the video – and its claims – insult the intelligence of New Mexico voters.

The Ronchetti campaign also released a statement from Robert Parra, the president of the New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police, who described the video as inaccurate.

“The New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police is surprised to hear fabrications that Mr. Ronchetti is anti-law enforcement or is planning to defund the police,” Parra said. “On the contrary, according to his crime plan and our numerous discussions with him personally, Mr. Ronchetti is a strong supporter of law enforcement.”

In defense of the claim, the Lujan Grisham campaign cited a tweet from Ronchetti criticizing state government spending growth during the governor’s first four years in office, asserting that means he does not support funding for State Police salary increases and law enforcement hiring and training included in this year’s $8.5 billion budget.

“New Mexicans deserve a leader with a track record of delivering on public safety – not an out-of-touch, inexperienced TV weatherman who doesn’t believe it’s his responsibility to keep New Mexicans safe and would defund the police,” Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman Kendall Witmer said in a statement.

Ronchetti has rolled out an economic plan that includes annual rebates for New Mexicans and sweeping tax cuts that could provide more financial relief for state residents and businesses, but the plan could also reduce the amount of money available for state spending on public schools and other programs.

At the same time, Ronchetti has also called for an expansion of law enforcement training and recruiting.

Along with the economy and abortion, crime has emerged as a top issue in this year’s race for governor, with Ronchetti criticizing Lujan Grisham for her handling of crime-related issues since taking office in 2019.

Specifically, Ronchetti has cited a rise in violent crime and has blasted Lujan Grisham for signing the 2021 Civil Rights Act, which allows lawsuits to be filed in state court for constitutional violations committed by police officers and other types of public workers.

However, while New Mexico had the nation’s second-highest violent crime rate in 2020, crime rates have not increased in all parts of the state.

Albuquerque, Sunland Park and Farmington were among the cities that saw a rise in violent crime over a recent five-year period, while Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas all saw decreases in their crime rates, according to Legislative Finance Committee data.

Meanwhile, charges that candidates support “defunding the police” have been used as political ammunition in recent years after national protests sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers prompted debate about police brutality and systemic racism.

But the claims have – in most cases – been made by Republicans running against Democrats.

Overall, public safety spending makes up roughly 6% of New Mexico’s total state budget – or about $491.5 million for the current budget year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ronchetti blasts Lujan Grisham for police defunding ad

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ronchetti blasts Lujan Grisham for police defunding ad
2022 election
Governor, in a new online video, ... Governor, in a new online video, claims her opponent would slash law enforcement funding levels if elected
2
AG examining Otero County vote to change election rules
2022 election
Commissioners want to discontinue use of ... Commissioners want to discontinue use of voting machines
3
Ronchetti campaigns on proposed tax cuts
2022 election
GOP candidate estimates proposal would cost ... GOP candidate estimates proposal would cost up to $2B if fully enacted
4
Dow ethics settlement moves closer to resolution
2022 election
State Rep. to pay a $500 ... State Rep. to pay a $500 civil penalty in ethics violation
5
Pastor: Ronchetti goal ‘to end abortion’ in NM
2022 election
The day Roe v. Wade was ... The day Roe v. Wade was overturned, Republican Mark Ronchetti said he would pursue a 15-week abortion ban — with some exceptions — if ...
6
Ronchetti proposes annual tax rebates for New Mexicans
2022 election
All New Mexicans would receive $100 ... All New Mexicans would receive $100 for every $1B in state oil and gas revenue
7
Governor's race sets up abortion as a major issue
2022 election
Democratic, Republican ads trade accusations on ... Democratic, Republican ads trade accusations on stances of Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti
8
NM House races now feature five independents
2022 election
Campaign finance reports due this week ... Campaign finance reports due this week provide a peek at the PACs that will be active heading into the general election
9
Ronchetti cuts into Lujan Grisham's cash advantage in race ...
2022 election
This year, the race could have ... This year, the race could have a major impact on New Mexico policies dealing with abortion, taxes and the environment