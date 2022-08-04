Santa Fe magistrate judge to retire Aug. 31

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. will retire at the end of the month after a decades-long career serving the Santa Fe County courts.

Anaya, born and raised in Santa Fe, was first elected magistrate judge at the age of 22 in 1986. By 1988, he was recognized as the youngest Hispanic trial judge in the nation by the Hispanic Bar Association, according to a Santa Fe County Magistrate Court news release.

Throughout his career, Anaya Jr. filled a variety of positions within the New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association, including president, vice president and secretary-treasurer. He currently presides over the Santa Fe Magistrate Court’s DWI Drug Court Program, the release states.

Anaya was selected in 2018 by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office to oversee the Courts in Schools Program in Santa Fe. The program allowed high school students to be present during the conviction and sentencing of DWI offenders.

According to the release, Anaya has served on a few Supreme Court committees, including the New Mexico Commission on Access to Justice and the Magistrate Judge Advisory Committee.

Anaya’s last day on the bench is Aug. 31. Since his term ends officially in December, the governor is set to appoint a successor to fill the position for the remaining months, the release states. A general election will then determine who will serve a new four-year term.