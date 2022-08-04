 Elephant Butte challenge offering up $10,000 to angler who snags the state smallmouth bass record - Albuquerque Journal

Elephant Butte challenge offering up $10,000 to angler who snags the state smallmouth bass record

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Anglers at Elephant Butte Lake have the chance to win $10,000 if they are able to snag the state smallmouth bass record. The contest runs through the end of September. (Courtesy of Sierra County)

It’s often quoted that “records are made to be broken.”

At stake in the ongoing Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce Angler’s Challenge is a cool $10,000 – providing somebody can land a record smallmouth bass at the lake.

The challenge is to surpass the seven-pound, three-ounce bass that Cale Sanders hooked in 2006 at Ute Lake, according to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish online record book.

“The problem is not a lot of the records have been current,” said Ron Gilworth, a member of the chamber’s board of directors and an avid fisherman who created the contest. “A lot of people, they would brag about a big fish, but then they wouldn’t do what to do to get it officially recorded.”

And as everybody knows, talk is rather cheap when it comes to fishermen’s tales.

So the chamber produced a pamphlet that is available at any chamber member throughout Sierra County and soon to be available online that describes just how to record an official record.

Basically, Gilworth explained, the fish needs to be weighed on certified scales with a photo and verified by another person to ensure that the fish wasn’t store bought.

“But the last five years, nobody had a place to go weigh fish,” he said. “If you walk downtown to a meat market, the fish would probably die. I know when somebody catches a champion fish, they want to keep them and mount them. But we want to practice catch and release when possible.”

But now the Butte General Store not only has certified scales, they are mobile, and with a simple phone call will bring someone down to the boat ramp for an official weighing, Gilworth said.

Although the contest started in May, it continues through Sept. 30. So far just one person has snagged a fish they thought might be in consideration, Gilworth added. It turns out, however, that it was not even close.

Nevertheless, he said, there does seem to be a significant increase in boats on the water and people fishing from the banks even as the lake water dwindles.

“It’s a good spread through the season,” Gilworth said of the length of the contest. “I personally have seen a lot of fishing boats that I haven’t seen in a lot of years.”

The drive behind the contest, of course, was to lure people to visit the lake and spend time – and money – in the town.

But it’s also to encourage people to get out and enjoy themselves with the time-honored tradition of fishing, he said.

As for why smallmouth bass, well, why not, Gilworth said.

“We had to start somewhere,” he said. “And I know we have them in the lake. I know we have plenty in the four-to-five-pound range. So I know there was potential that it (a record catch) could happen. I think in my mind, I wanted to give the odds that the contest would last a long time.”

Still, even if someone lands an eight-pounder tomorrow, the payoff won’t come until the end of the September.

“We have to wait until the end because suppose someone catches one that’s bigger,” he said.

As for tips, well, Gilworth was a little small-mouthed himself.

“The smallmouth bass are all over the lake,” he said. “There is some talent to it. The seasoned angler would use artificial bait. Maybe worms.”

In the end however, it is all about dropping a line in the water.

“We don’t catch the fish, fish catch us,” Gilworth said. “So you have to be out there.”

Visit ebnmchamber.org for more information.

Home » From the newspaper » Elephant Butte challenge offering up $10,000 to angler who snags the state smallmouth bass record

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Elephant Butte challenge offering up $10,000 to angler who ...
From the newspaper
Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce ... Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce Angler's Challenge continues through Sept. 30.
2
'Our Land' takes a look back at five years ...
Blogs
The one-hour special of 'Our Land' ... The one-hour special of 'Our Land' will air at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on channel 5.1.
3
SF native stars in the next chapter of the ...
Entertainment
Amber Midthunder plays Naru in the ... Amber Midthunder plays Naru in the fifth installment of the cult favorite 'Predator' series, 'Prey.'
4
NM Shakespeare Festival presents 'King Lear,' 'As You Like ...
Entertainment
New Mexico Shakespeare Festival will run ... New Mexico Shakespeare Festival will run through Sept. 3, at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial and the Westside Open Space Visitor Center.
5
El Roi delivers New Mexican, Native American specialities
Dining Reviews
El Roi Café occupies the corner ... El Roi Café occupies the corner of a strip mall at Sixth Street and Lomas Boulevard a block west of the courthouses.
6
Brew Lab 101 debuts upgraded patio area featuring cornhole, ...
Blogs
Brew Lab 101 is located at ... Brew Lab 101 is located at 3301 Southern Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.
7
Eric Darius bringing jazz, new album to ABQ
Entertainment
Eric Darius will perform at the ... Eric Darius will perform at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 6, as part of the New Mexico Jazz Workshop's summer series.
8
Yacht Rock Revue docks in Albuquerque
Entertainment
Music lovers don't need a powerful ... Music lovers don't need a powerful vessel or large body of water to groove to the smooth sounds of Y ...
9
'Biophilia' explores the intersection of nature, art and skateboarding
Arts
'Biophilia' begins on Friday, Aug. 5, ... 'Biophilia' begins on Friday, Aug. 5, at PITH Studio in Santa Fe.