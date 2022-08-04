Fishing Line for August 4, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Eric Baros of Los Lunas caught and released a 38-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a crankbait July 23.

Frank Rittel and Brian Rittel of El Paso, Texas, caught 26 crappie and one white bass at Caballo Lake using white grubs July 23.

Eason Chapman, 5, of Aledo, Texas, caught an 18.5-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using a Platte River Special on July 28.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Marie Cadieux of Tome caught a 14-inch white bass using a white jig July 26. … Rebecca Calcutt of Albuquerque caught a 15-inch, 1.5-pound crappie using a jig July 26. … Ed Engel of El Paso, Texas, caught and released a 10-pound striper using shiner minnows July 23.

At Fenton Lake, Troy Quinones, 6, of Albuquerque caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using Big Gulp salmon PowerBait on July 27. … Benjamin Archuleta, 12, of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch rainbow trout using rainbow garlic PowerBait on July 20.

Jaxon Rael, 4, of Tucumcari caught his first fish, a 10-inch smallmouth bass, at Ute Lake using a nightcrawler worm July 23 with his grandpa, Jimmy.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon eggs, worms and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 15.2 cubic feet per second (cfs). There were no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was slow to fair using PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for walleye at Conchas Lake was fair using bottom bouncer worm harness rigs. Fishing for bass was good using curly tail grubs.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Cowles Ponds. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Coyote Creek was slow.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using Platte River Specials.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good using orange PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using various flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Lake Alice was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for perch was good using small nightcrawler worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using salmon eggs, and pink and green PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Los Pinos River. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake will remain closed until further notice. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 300 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms. National Forest and State Park closures are in place restricting fishing access to much of the Pecos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 89.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 601 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using worms and black and gold Panther Martin spinners near Pilar.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 24.7 cfs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 226 cfs. National Forest and State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to the Rio Mora. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 52.2 cfs. Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was slow to fair using green PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using dry flies.

Fishing for pike at Springer Lake was good using chatterbaits with plastic Roboworm trailers. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using gold Panther Martin spinners.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair trolling using Flicker Shad lures and DT10 Rapala lures. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using jigging spoons in 40 feet of water. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was good using Berkley MaxScent General worms, 3-inch crawdad pattern plastics, Ned Rigs and topwater lures in the mornings in 8 to 16 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was good using punch bait and cut bait. Fishing for bluegill was good using worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the lower 80s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for walleye at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using shrimp.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 805 cfs. There were no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using crankbaits, Whopper Plopper lures and hot dogs.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using rainbow PowerBait and orange PowerBait. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Chama River below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 781 cfs and 748 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using white spinners. Fishing for catfish was good using hotdogs.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the main park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using Big Gulp salmon PowerBait, rainbow garlic PowerBait, spinners, beadhead prince nymph flies and worms.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stocking will be discontinued until all work is done.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 48.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms and grasshopper dry flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Lagunitas Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair to good using 4-inch green grubs and swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using spinners. Fishing for kokanee salmon was slow to fair using orange and pink spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 397 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using ant pattern dry flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was slow to fair due to heavy rainfall.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic chartreuse PowerBait and green garlic PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was slow using cut bait.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair using blue and gold Blue Fox spinners and purple plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was slow.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was fair using worms and crankbaits. Fishing for trout was slow. Fishing for bluegill was good using red wiggler worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was very good using white grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using yellow and red Panther Martin spinners. Fishing for white bass was slow to fair using white grubs.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using live minnows and jigs. Fishing for white bass was good using live shiner minnows. Fishing for crappie was fair using jigs and live minnows. Fishing for stripers was fair using shiner minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait and minnows.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using shrimp chicken liver.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 575 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using worms.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow using streamers and black Woolly Bugger flies. Fishing for catfish was good using worms and chicken liver.

Fishing for catfish at Percha Dam was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using worms and light-colored dry flies.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using cut bait and homemade dough bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was slow. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver and stinkbait. Fishing for bluegill was good using live worms and flies.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was good using hotdogs, dough bait and nightcrawler worms.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alto Lake was fair to good using PowerBait and garlic-scented nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 0.0 cfs. There were no reports from anglers this week.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for gar at Brantley Lake was fair using cut bait. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using live worms and wacky-rigged Senko worms. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using cut bait and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using shrimp.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Eunice Lake was good using dark blue soft plastic Texas rigged worms. Fishing for catfish was slow using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using worms and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using Panther Martin spinners. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using worms. Fishing for bluegill was fair using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Jal Lake was fair to good using worms.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hot dogs and worms.

Pecos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout on the Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 8.31 cfs. There were no reports from anglers this week.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake boat ramp temporarily closed due to low water level. Fishing for walleye from the shore was fair to good using minnows.

Fishing for walleye and white bass at Sumner Lake was fair using redheaded Buck Perry spoon plugs trolling in 8 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 70s.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Source: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish