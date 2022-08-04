Tiny no more: ABQ grocer partners with sandwich shop in new location

Liz Gaylor, owner of Tiny Grocer ABQ, at the grocery's new location in Old Town on Aug. 4, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Plants, produce and other products line the walls and shelves at the new Tiny Grocer ABQ location in Old Town on Aug. 4, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) A coffee bar and dining area at the new Tiny Grocer ABQ location in Old Town on Aug. 4, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Various produce, including potatoes, lettuce and carrots available at the new Tiny Grocer ABQ location in Old Town on Aug. 4, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) The outside of Tiny Grocer ABQ at the grocery's new location in Old Town on Aug. 4, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Prev 1 of 5 Next

Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to get a little bit bigger.

The grocery store, which once stocked a minute 300-square-foot space in Old Town with locally grown foods, moved to 111 Romero NW on Wednesday. The move has more than quadrupled the size of the shop, and features a 1,000-square-foot patio and a coffee shop.

“When this location came available for rent, I was like ‘no way’,” said Tiny Grocer ABQ owner Liz Gaylor.

Gaylor opened her first Old Town business, Old Town Herbal, in 2019, and the grocery store was soon to follow in 2020.

The new location will combine Old Town Herbal and Tiny Grocer ABQ under one roof. It also brings in Liam Kimball’s sandwich shop Tuerta. Among the three businesses, Tiny Grocer ABQ will sell the products of about 60 different farmers and artisans.

Kimball opened Tuerta in Downtown Albuquerque three years ago. Leaving Tuerta’s Central location was bittersweet, Kimball said, but he couldn’t pass up the partnership with Gaylor.

“Collaboration is always better than going at it alone,” Kimball said. “I don’t think money is a driving force for either of us.”

Kimball will cook using the locally sourced ingredients that Gaylor stocks at the grocery store.

Kimball met Gaylor just a few weeks ago through a mutual friend. Gaylor was looking for a chef to cook in her new commercial kitchen; Kimball happened to be looking for a new location as well. Gaylor said she had been a fan of his cooking long before they had met – she first had his sandwiches at an art walk.

“For me, it feels like a miracle, just a magical miracle,” Gaylor said. “It’s such a nice fit.”

Gaylor grew up in the South Valley, where her family tended a garden and raised chickens, and neighbors would swap their homegrown foods.

“I have a lot of care and love for New Mexico,” Gaylor said.

Almost all of the products she sells are made in New Mexico.

The collaboration had its soft opening Wednesday and will have a grand opening week Sept. 9-13 – the three-year anniversary of Gaylor’s business. On Oct. 14, the business will celebrate Tuerta’s three-year anniversary as well.

“I want it to be a place of connection, really,” Gaylor said. “That’s the blessing I put on the space.”