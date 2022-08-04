 Infant killed in fatal rollover crash near Milan - Albuquerque Journal

Infant killed in fatal rollover crash near Milan

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened Tuesday on Interstate 40 near Milan.

A news release from the New Mexico State Police Department stated that an infant of unknown age was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical investigator. The infant was the only passenger not wearing a seat belt, according to the release. The driver of a Honda SUV hit the rear side of a Nissan minivan carrying eight passengers, including the infant, police said in the release.

A 27-year-old passenger in the Nissan was sent to a Grants hospital for unknown injuries. No one else was injured, police say.

