 High in July: NM's recreational cannabis industry has best month yet - Albuquerque Journal

High in July: NM’s recreational cannabis industry has best month yet

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

The state’s cannabis industry did nearly $23.5 million in recreational sales. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

New Mexicans were gettin’ high in July.

The state said Thursday that adult-use sales last month were the largest since New Mexico’s recreational program began in April.

According to the Governor’s Office, businesses realized nearly $23.5 million in adult-use sales for the month. April topped more than $22 million, which was the highest for recreational sales until now.

“These numbers show that the impressive sales generated in the first month of legalized recreational cannabis sales were no fluke — and this is only the beginning,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Thursday statement. “We’ve established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large.”

In just the first four months, recreational sales have accounted for close to $88 million dollars. And for July, including medical cannabis sales, the state’s cannabis industry saw about $40.3 million in combined sales.

Albuquerque, the most populated city in New Mexico, again saw the highest number of sales — doing about $7.7 million in adult-use sales and $6.9 million in medical sales, according to the state data.

Santa Fe did nearly $1.9 million in adult-use sales. Hobbs did nearly $1.3 million in recreational sales and Sunland Park did about $1.2 million in adult-use sales — both towns which border Texas where cannabis is still illegal recreationally.

Rio Rancho did more in medical sales than recreational, with about $873,861 coming from the medical side and $742,725 coming from the adult-use side.

New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Lewinger called the numbers a win for the state.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my home state,” he said. “The Cannabis Regulation Act presented what felt like an impossible timeline to stand up a brand new adult use cannabis industry, yet here (we) are – four months into legal cannabis for folks over 21 and we have record sales, for not only adult use but also our cherished medical cannabis program. …Best of all, no one city or county owns this success — the industry will continue to grow across the entire state.”

New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore said June cannabis excise tax returns totaled close to $2.5 million. Taxes are due on the 25th day of each month. July numbers won’t be ready until late August.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » High in July: NM’s recreational cannabis industry has best month yet

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
High in July: NM's recreational cannabis industry has best ...
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Governor's Office, businesses ... According to the Governor's Office, businesses realized nearly $23.5 million in adult-use sales for the month. April topped more than $22 million, which was ...
2
Nara Visa man dies in motorcycle crash near Tucumcari
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcyclist was traveling east on ... A motorcyclist was traveling east on NM State Road 104 on Monday when he struck a deer and was killed, according to a New ...
3
PNM earnings plummet in second-quarter 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Losses on investments, climbing interest rates, ... Losses on investments, climbing interest rates, hurt company
4
Infant killed in fatal rollover crash near Milan
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened Tuesday on Interstate 40 near Milan. A news release from the New ...
5
Tiny no more: ABQ grocer partners with sandwich shop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to ... Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to get a little bit bigger. The grocery store, which once stocked a minute ...
6
AFR: 2 injured in explosion at West Side Smith's
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were injured in an ... Two people were injured in an explosion Thursday morning at a Smith's grocery store in Northwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the ...
7
Investigators say shootings of 3 Middle Eastern men in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three men were shot in the ... Three men were shot in the past 10 months
8
Ronchetti blasts Lujan Grisham for police defunding ad
2022 election
Governor, in a new online video, ... Governor, in a new online video, claims her opponent would slash law enforcement funding levels if elected
9
Deputy praised as 'the best of us'
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Levison remembered as hardworking, driven ... Michael Levison remembered as hardworking, driven and compassionate