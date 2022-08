A motorcyclist was traveling east on NM State Road 104 on Monday when he struck a deer and was killed, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

Police responded to the crash near mile post 98 at around 9 p.m., the release states.

According to the release, the motorcyclist, Robert S. Evans, 60, of Nara Visa, NM, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.