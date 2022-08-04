 NM company, sushi chain debut Hatch chile roll - Albuquerque Journal

NM company, sushi chain debut Hatch chile roll

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Hatch Chile Co. and Hissho Sushi’s new Southwest-inspired roll. (Courtesy of Hissho Sushi, Inc.)

What can’t Hatch chile go on?

The beloved New Mexican staple can be found on everything from burgers to grilled cheese in the state — and now, it will be on sushi.

National sushi chain Hissho Sushi is partnering with Albuquerque-founded Hatch Chile Co. with their crunchy Hatch chile chicken roll, which fuses Japanese and New Mexican flavors. The roll is available at Sprouts grocery stores around the country.

On the Southwestern side, the roll includes green chiles, corn, avocado, and grilled chicken. It also includes more standard sushi ingredients like sriracha, nori, rice and spicy mayo.

Hatch Chile Co. sends cans of its hatch green chile to Hissho Sushi’s distribution centers. The partnership will bring the New Mexican chile around the nation; Hissho sushi sells its products in over 40 states.

“Practically everybody in the Southwest is familiar with green chile,” said David Gregory, president of Hatch Chile Co., “but when you get out to the East Coast … not everybody is familiar with green chile and green chile flavor.”

Hissho Sushi marketing program specialist Hayley Twigg said her first experience with Hatch chile was during the development of the roll.

“I grew up in South Carolina, and in the Carolinas, green chile isn’t a thing like in New Mexico,” Twigg said. “None of our other sushi rolls have Hatch, so that was really exciting and new for me too.”

Hatch Chile Co. was founded in 1987 in Albuquerque by Steve Dawson. The sushi roll will be stocked in nine different Sprouts grocery stores around the state.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM company, sushi chain debut Hatch chile roll

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
AFR: 2 Smith's employees critically injured in explosion at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two workers were critically injured in ... Two workers were critically injured in an explosion Thursday morning at a Smith's grocery store in Northwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz ...
2
NM company, sushi chain debut Hatch chile roll
ABQnews Seeker
What can't Hatch chile go on? ... What can't Hatch chile go on? The beloved New Mexican staple can be found o ...
3
Platform allows NM cannabis firms to buy product without ...
ABQnews Seeker
A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered ... A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered the New Mexico market, offering local establish ...
4
High in July: NM's recreational cannabis industry has best ...
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Governor's Office, businesses ... According to the Governor's Office, businesses realized nearly $23.5 million in adult-use sales for the month. April topped more than $22 million, which was ...
5
Nara Visa man dies in motorcycle crash near Tucumcari
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcyclist was traveling east on ... A motorcyclist was traveling east on NM State Road 104 on Monday when he struck a deer and was killed, according to a New ...
6
PNM earnings plummet in second-quarter 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Losses on investments, climbing interest rates, ... Losses on investments, climbing interest rates, hurt company
7
Infant killed in fatal rollover crash near Milan
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened Tuesday on Interstate 40 near Milan. A news release from the New ...
8
Tiny no more: ABQ grocer partners with sandwich shop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to ... Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to get a little bit bigger. The grocery store, which once stocked a minute ...
9
Investigators say shootings of 3 Middle Eastern men in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three men were shot in the ... Three men were shot in the past 10 months