NM company, sushi chain debut Hatch chile roll

What can’t Hatch chile go on?

The beloved New Mexican staple can be found on everything from burgers to grilled cheese in the state — and now, it will be on sushi.

National sushi chain Hissho Sushi is partnering with Albuquerque-founded Hatch Chile Co. with their crunchy Hatch chile chicken roll, which fuses Japanese and New Mexican flavors. The roll is available at Sprouts grocery stores around the country.

On the Southwestern side, the roll includes green chiles, corn, avocado, and grilled chicken. It also includes more standard sushi ingredients like sriracha, nori, rice and spicy mayo.

Hatch Chile Co. sends cans of its hatch green chile to Hissho Sushi’s distribution centers. The partnership will bring the New Mexican chile around the nation; Hissho sushi sells its products in over 40 states.

“Practically everybody in the Southwest is familiar with green chile,” said David Gregory, president of Hatch Chile Co., “but when you get out to the East Coast … not everybody is familiar with green chile and green chile flavor.”

Hissho Sushi marketing program specialist Hayley Twigg said her first experience with Hatch chile was during the development of the roll.

“I grew up in South Carolina, and in the Carolinas, green chile isn’t a thing like in New Mexico,” Twigg said. “None of our other sushi rolls have Hatch, so that was really exciting and new for me too.”

Hatch Chile Co. was founded in 1987 in Albuquerque by Steve Dawson. The sushi roll will be stocked in nine different Sprouts grocery stores around the state.