 Editorial: ABQ’s arroyo/ditch ban should save lives - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: ABQ’s arroyo/ditch ban should save lives

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Albuquerque city councilors found common ground on legislation that could actually save lives when they overwhelmingly approved an ordinance this week outlawing camping and other activities in arroyos.

At least 12 bodies have been recovered from the city’s flood control system in the past five years, with 26 swift-water rescue callouts in that time. By this time last summer, five people had been swept away in two separate flash-flooding incidents — four of them died.

The City Council voted 8-1 Monday night for an ordinance making it illegal to camp, drive vehicles or otherwise be inside publicly owned or maintained arroyos, drainage channels and ditches.

Despite their dangers, people getting swept away in fast-moving flood waters has been almost an annual occurrence. We’re fortunate we haven’t had any this year.

The ordinance requires police to first give violators a written warning before issuing a possible $500 citation or making an arrest. In cases of immediate danger, officers need only give a verbal warning before taking stronger action. That’s a prudent exception because flood waters can fill a channel in a matter of seconds.

“There are people going into arroyos for lots of reasons; none of them are good,” said bill sponsor Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn. She’s right. The best way to keep people safe around arroyos is to keep them out of them.

The ordinance gives law enforcement previously unavailable authority over arroyos and is a better solution than the installation of a $4 million flash flood early warning system city leaders were mulling last year.

Those who walk, skateboard, play or camp in arroyos are not only risking their lives: They’re also risking the lives of first responders who could have to try to fish them out.

The ordinance heads to Mayor Tim Keller’s desk. He should sign it promptly.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: ABQ’s arroyo/ditch ban should save lives

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Los Ranchos can keep character and add development
Editorials
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is at ... Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is at a crossroads.    Village leaders — in serious ...
2
Editorial: Online voter data - transparency vs. privacy concerns
Editorials
The Voter Reference Foundation says its ... The Voter Reference Foundation says its searchable online voter database is "to ensure fair el ...
3
Editorial: ABQ’s free bus fares show promise; more security ...
Editorials
For the majority of Albuquerque residents ... For the majority of Albuquerque residents who own a reliable vehicle and have a decent gas budget to ...
4
Editorial: Mayor, City Council need to come together on ...
Editorials
It is a flip-flop. But it's ... It is a flip-flop. But it's a welcome one. Earlier this summer, Mayor Tim Ke ...
5
Editorial: If clean and safe, Rail Trail could be ...
Editorials
Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ... Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described a plan to build the $40 million Albuquerque Rail Tr ...
6
Editorial: Creative solution keeps high-profile trial on track
Editorials
Given all the challenges surrounding the ... Given all the challenges surrounding the trial of Fabian Gonzales, the court did the right thing in ...
7
Editorial: Real 'moonshot' is more days in the classroom
Editorials
New Mexico's poverty and low literacy ... New Mexico's poverty and low literacy rate are inextricably linked, a recent two-day series by ...
8
Editorial: Voters deserve quick, clear clarification on felon's eligibility
Editorials
To paraphrase LBJ in 1968 — ... To paraphrase LBJ in 1968 — or Union Army general William Tecumseh Sherman long before that &# ...
9
Editorial: ‘Bad’ statues celebrate a very good thing for ...
Editorials
You would think they are placing ... You would think they are placing statues of Pablo Escobar and El Chapo — actual ruthless drug ...