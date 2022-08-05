 'It’s going to be a good year': Hawthorne welcomes students back a little early - Albuquerque Journal

‘It’s going to be a good year’: Hawthorne welcomes students back a little early

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Hawthorne Elementary School fourth grade teacher Catherine Houska leads an attentive class on their first day back from summer break on Thursday. Hawthorne was one of 29 APS schools with longer school years to start classes this week, a little earlier than the traditional first day of Aug. 10. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

It might seem impossible to tear yourself away from a puppy to go to your first day of school.

But for Rosie Guerra, who tried in vain to train a new dog with her mom this summer, there wasn’t much of a choice.

“It didn’t get trained at all,” the tiny third grader told the Journal. “It still bites.”

So Guerra eagerly jumped back into the swing of things at Hawthorne Elementary, which was one of Albuquerque Public Schools’ 29 schools with extended academic calendars to start classes on Thursday.

And while the start of the school year came for Hawthorne earlier than most — schools with traditional calendars start next Wednesday — cutting summer break a little short is just fine with most of the community, Principal Heather Fritts says.

“We’re ready,” she said. “It’s going to be a good year.”

The school buzzed with excitement for students’ first day back. Teachers poked their heads into the hallway and one remarked about how it was nearly time for class. One didn’t bother waiting around and greeted kids as they shuffled through the school’s doors.

The students seemed to be just as elated as their teachers and walked into their first day back from summer break with big smiles on their faces. They hugged their teachers and fist-bumped Superintendent Scott Elder, who joined the welcoming party.

Once students settled into their classrooms, they jumped to get started on their first activities of the school year. The first item on the agenda for Crystal Hall’s mixed first and second-grade class? Coloring.

Not everyone stayed within the lines, but they did a good job for their first day.

When excluding charter schools, a little over 5,750 students will participate in extended learning time programs throughout APS, according to Legislative Finance Committee research. That amounts to around 8% of non-charter school students.

Hawthorne, which was one of APS’ first schools to extend both school years and days, holds what’s known as a “Genius Hour” at the end of the day, Fritts said.

That allows students to choose subjects — like gardening or dancing — that they’re interested in, which Fritts said “really gives them something to look forward to.”

Elder noted that with the extra time in the school day, teachers have more opportunities for daily professional development, where they can work together and look at students’ work.

“That’s where I really believe you’re going to start seeing changes in student achievement,” he said. “Giving adults time to do adult work … it’s really important.”

As can be expected, starting the school year early meant a slightly sluggish return for some.

“I’m excited, but definitely the summer break was kind of short,” school counselor Cindy Figueroa said. “We have longer days, too … that makes it a little bit harder. But I love being here with the kids.”

But having a shorter summer didn’t bother Rubi Rodriguez, another third grader at Hawthorne, one bit. She was just happy to be back with her friends and to study her favorite subject — science.

Ready to learn, she confidently strode into her first day wearing stylish pink sneakers. She seemed to know exactly where to go.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘It’s going to be a good year’: Hawthorne welcomes students back a little early

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'It’s going to be a good year': Hawthorne welcomes ...
ABQnews Seeker
It might seem impossible to tear ... It might seem impossible to tear yourself away from a puppy to go to your first day of school. But for Rosie Guerra, who ...
2
Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to flooding
ABQnews Seeker
Navajo Nation officials declared a state ... Navajo Nation officials declared a state of emergency Thursday due to increased flooding from recent monsoon rains. The declaration by the tribe's Commission on ...
3
Gov, AG ask judge to reject abortion lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
The governor and state attorney general ... The governor and state attorney general are seeking dismissal of an anti-abortion lawsuit filed by Republican state Sen. David Gallegos and others, describing it ...
4
Investigators say shootings of 3 Muslim men in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three men were shot in the ... Three men were shot in the past 10 months
5
Too many weeds, not enough whackers
ABQnews Seeker
City officials acknowledge they have a ... City officials acknowledge they have a growing issue with weeds. But it's another problem — low staffing — that has made it even harder ...
6
AFR: 2 Smith's employees critically injured in explosion at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two workers were critically injured in ... Two workers were critically injured in an explosion Thursday morning at a Smith's grocery store in Northwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz ...
7
NM company, sushi chain debut Hatch chile roll
ABQnews Seeker
What can't Hatch chile go on? ... What can't Hatch chile go on? The beloved New Mexican staple can be found o ...
8
Platform allows NM cannabis firms to buy product without ...
ABQnews Seeker
A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered ... A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered the New Mexico market, offering local establish ...
9
High in July: NM's recreational cannabis industry has best ...
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Governor's Office, businesses ... According to the Governor's Office, businesses realized nearly $23.5 million in adult-use sales for the month. April topped more than $22 million, which was ...