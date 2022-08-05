 Little League: Eastdale gets off to rough start at regional - Albuquerque Journal

Little League: Eastdale gets off to rough start at regional

By ABQJournal News Staff

WACO, Texas — Starkville, Mississippi Little League defeated Albuquerque’s Eastdale All-Stars 7-1 Thursday to open Southwestern Regional play in the majors baseball division.

Eastdale needs a win Friday vs. White Hall, Arkansas — A 14-2 loser to Pearland, Texas — to stay alive in the eight-team, double-elimination event. The elimination bracket game is scheduled to air at 9 a.m. on the Longhorn Network.

Eastdale managed only three hits and trailed 7-0 before scoring in the top of the sixth (and final) inning. J Hathaway led off with a triple and scored on a groundout by Langston Leigh.

Cash McKinley was tagged for the loss in relief of starter Aiden King, who went the first inning.

JUNIORS: The Southwest Regional begins Friday at UNM’s Santa Ana Star Field at 8 a.m. with a matchup of two local teams — host North Valley Little League and state champion Mile High American. Columbus, Texas vs. Glenwood Springs, Colorado, then follow at noon.

The six-team tournament, pitting two teams from Texas, two locally and state champions from Colorado and Louisiana, continues through Tuesday.

