 Multiple people, 2 officers injured after driver goes through parade in Gallup - Albuquerque Journal

Multiple people, 2 officers injured after driver goes through parade in Gallup

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Two Gallup police officers and multiple people were injured Thursday night after a driver drove through the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said there were no fatal injuries but couldn’t give an extent of injuries. He said people were being treated at the scene.

New Mexico State Police said, on Twitter, that a driver was in custody.

The agency tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that they were investigating an incident involving multiple pedestrians” at the parade.

“Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene. The driver is in custody. More information when available,” the agency tweeted.

Videos on social media showed a brown SUV drive down the street as those in the parade scattered out of the way. Another video showed citizens and officers approaching the crashed SUV and pull at least one man out.

