 Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud - Albuquerque Journal

Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

By Associated Press

Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Musk had offered to buy the company earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal by claiming the social platform was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Twitter sued to force him to complete the acquisition. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.

Musk’s attorneys argued that Twitter’s own disclosures revealed that it has 65 million fewer “monetizable daily active users,” who can be shown digital ads, than the 238 million that Twitter claims, the Post and the Journal reported.

The filing also said most of Twitter’s ads are shown only to a sliver of the company’s user base, the Post said.

In an unexpected twist, Twitter filed its response denying Musk’s accusations before Musk’s own counterclaims surfaced.

Twitter called Musk’s reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive.”

The case is scheduled to go to trial on October 17.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Platform allows NM cannabis firms to buy product without ...
ABQnews Seeker
A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered ... A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered the New Mexico market, offering local establish ...
2
High in July: NM's recreational cannabis industry has best ...
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Governor's Office, businesses ... According to the Governor's Office, businesses realized nearly $23.5 million in adult-use sales for the month. April topped more than $22 million, which was ...
3
PNM earnings plummet in second-quarter 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Losses on investments, climbing interest rates, ... Losses on investments, climbing interest rates, hurt company
4
Tiny no more: ABQ grocer partners with sandwich shop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to ... Tiny Grocer ABQ is about to get a little bit bigger. The grocery store, which once stocked a minute ...
5
Albuquerque firm converts Indian airline to digital operations
ABQnews Seeker
Vistara is first Indian carrier to ... Vistara is first Indian carrier to go paperless with Ultramain software
6
Virgin Galactic announces 'astronaut campus' in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Facility will host paying customers ahead ... Facility will host paying customers ahead of spaceflights
7
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
Money
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as ... Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tensions over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. ...
8
NM firm builds Wi-Fi ‘hotspot’ for NASA moon station
ABQnews Seeker
Solstar technology enables internet, phone connections ... Solstar technology enables internet, phone connections in space
9
Former NM cannabis division head joins consulting firm
ABQnews Seeker
Thomson is joined by former CCD ... Thomson is joined by former CCD compliance manager Bobbi Martinez