 Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention - Albuquerque Journal

Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention

By Scott Bauer / Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans are to announce Friday whether the 2024 national convention, where the party’s presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville.

Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, is the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville’s refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024. Milwaukee was the pick of the RNC’s site selection committee in July.

The Republican National Committee is to announce its decision on the final day of its summer meeting in Chicago.

Nashville’s bid hit a roadblock after Mayor John Cooper and others expressed concerns about security, the economic trade-off of having to mostly shut down the bustling downtown except for convention activity as well as the implications of tying up city resources for the event.

The Nashville common council on Tuesday rejected a draft agreement for hosting the convention, seemingly ending that city’s chances.

It was a different story in Milwaukee, where leaders in the Democratic stronghold joined together with Republican power brokers, including former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, to make the pitch for hosting the convention. Priebus, a former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump and Wisconsin state GOP chairman, leads the local committee for the convention.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, but lost to President Joe Biden by a nearly identical margin in 2020.

Wisconsin could determine who wins in 2024, while Tennessee has not backed a Democrat for president since 1996. But choosing Milwaukee is in line with recent Republican choices for the convention. For two decades, Republicans have placed their nominating convention in swing states — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.

Home » Politics » Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Investigators say shootings of 3 Muslim men in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD official suggests killer might have ... APD official suggests killer might have been ‘lying in wait’
2
Man charged in attempted robbery tied to ABQ shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect's truck linked to ... Police say suspect's truck linked to road rage triple shoot
3
Too many weeds, not enough whackers
ABQnews Seeker
Several city departments are plagued by ... Several city departments are plagued by low staffing levels
4
State ramps up monkeypox vaccine rollout
ABQnews Seeker
Move comes as virus is declared ... Move comes as virus is declared a national health emergency
5
Multiple people, 2 officers injured after driver goes through ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two Gallup police officers and multiple ... Two Gallup police officers and multiple people were reportedly injured Thursday night after a driver drove through the Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade. New Mexico ...
6
‘It’s going to be a good year’
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 30 APS schools kick off ... Nearly 30 APS schools kick off school year early, with minimal grumbling
7
NM officials ask judge to reject abortion suit
ABQnews Seeker
Governor's attorneys say abortion is clearly ... Governor's attorneys say abortion is clearly legal in New Mexico
8
AFR: Two workers critically injured in West Side explosion
ABQnews Seeker
Employees suffered 'significant burn injuries' at ... Employees suffered 'significant burn injuries' at the Smith's store on Coors NW
9
Ending on a high note
ABQnews Seeker
Young composers win prizes at Vienna ... Young composers win prizes at Vienna piano contest
10
Prosecutors await forensics in Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Weapon analysis, cellphone data and more ... Weapon analysis, cellphone data and more still outstanding