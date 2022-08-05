 'Dust' to film in northern NM - Albuquerque Journal

‘Dust’ to film in northern NM

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Sarah Paulson is set to film “Dust” in northern New Mexico. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The thriller “Dust” is set to film in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production begins its principal photography in August.

The production is slated to film in Galisteo, Santa Fe and around Stanley.

Sarah Paulson leads the film, which is slated to stream on Hulu as an original project.

Trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms, “Dust” follows a mother, played by Paulson, who is haunted by her past and encounters a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

The film is directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse.

Crouse is also the writer of the script.

Paulson has carved out a successful career in the film and TV industry. She is known for roles in the TV series, “American Crime Story,” “Ratched,” and “American Horror Story.”

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ approximately 152 New Mexico crew members and 153 New Mexico background talent.

