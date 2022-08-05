 City of Albuquerque holding event to prepare students for school - Albuquerque Journal

City of Albuquerque holding event to prepare students for school

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Kids getting ready for school will be able to receive new backpacks, school supplies and even haircuts at the annual “Cruzin’ into the School Year” event on Sunday.

The fifth annual city of Albuquerque event, hosted by One Albuquerque and Youth Connect, will be held at Civic Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Family and Community Services news release. Families wishing to take part will need to pre-register for the event here.

The registration is required for each individual child planning to attend, and all registered children must be present to receive free supplies, according to the release.

Local providers will be performing sports physicals as well as giving out COVID-19 vaccinations. Several city departments will have on-site information booths to inform families about resources available for students throughout the school year.

“We know that this year with the cost of everyday shopping rising, it is especially important that we all jump in and help so parents can stay focused on looking ahead to a successful school year for their children,” Mayor Tim Keller said in the release.

 

