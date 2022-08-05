Albuquerque artist ‘interested in telling a story and giving a message’

Renowned for his incandescent cloudscapes, Angus Macpherson paints from memory and feeling.

The Albuquerque artist stars in a 40-year retrospective at Sumner & Dene Gallery through Aug. 27.

Aside from those billowing clouds, the artist paints aspens reaching for the sky and snow scenes that make viewers want to snuggle in their cabins and read by firelight.

Macpherson’s Albuquerque roots dig deep. His grandfather worked for the railroad in 1889. He also served as the business manager for the Albuquerque Morning Journal, the city’s first newspaper. Macpherson still visits his grandfather’s old cabin in the Pecos. His father was a lawyer and then a judge who wrote the city of Albuquerque charter.

“I’ve been painting the sky in Albuquerque since 1983,” he said.

Macpherson majored in business at the University of New Mexico, but still managed to sneak in some art classes. A former ad salesman, he worked at both the Albuquerque Journal and Tribune. But the canvas kept calling.

Like most good parents, his encouraged his artistic passions but viewed them as a hobby.

“I felt very, very serious about it and kept doing it,” he said. “I was persistent.”

At 31, he risked it all by becoming a full-time painter. Since then, Macpherson has boasted gallery representation in Santa Fe, Aspen, Colorado, Tucson, Arizona, Scottsdale, Arizona and in New York.

“Business has been fabulous the last five years,” he said. “I had times of mild starvation. I think it’s closer to naive, blind luck.”

“You spend so much time being interested in it and I keep doing it,” he continued. “I’m interested in telling a story and giving a message.”

Macpherson doesn’t take photographs or paint plein air. Instead, he mines his memories of the Sangre de Cristos, the Pecos Wilderness and the Sandias for source material. Color awashes his canvas in a sea of acrylic lights and darks.

“I work a lot like a watercolor painter,” he explained. “The paint is real wet.”

He has always looked skyward.

“This time of year knocks me out,” he said.

He says a New Yorker critic once wrote, “As the decades go by, the paintings don’t change, but your perception does.”

“I’ve always felt this sense of wonder and awe from kicking around this planet,” Macpherson said. “The celestial heavens just knock me out. Things might seem dire on earth, but what a trip this is.”

“Wonderland,” with its crescent moon dangling over the treetops, captures that passion.

“September Dream” emerged from the east side of the Sangre de Cristos. Pink cotton candy clouds hover over the pine trees.

“Aspen Stand” reveals his trademark perspective of gazing from the ground up as the trees’ arms reach skyward.

“I’m fascinated by these giant columns that are all over the mountains,” he said. “We live in a very vibrant and colorful place of extreme lights and extreme darks.”

Today he exhibits his work in Albuquerque, in Santa Fe and in Houston. He still paints in his mind when he’s supposed to be sleeping.

“I get up in the middle of the night and I think, ‘I know what to do now,’ ” he said. “Like any calling, you get to be obsessed.”