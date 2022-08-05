 7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway - Albuquerque Journal

7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.

A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said.

Baker said that the address initially given for the call was a neighboring home, but that he realized it was his family’s residence as the fire truck approached.

“When we turned the corner up here on Dewey (Street) I knew right away what house it was just by looking down the street,” Baker told the Citizens’ Voice. “I was on the first engine, and when we pulled up, the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them.”

Neighbors reported hearing a loud popping sound or explosion before seeing the front porch of the home rapidly consumed by flames. Some also reported hearing a young man screaming in front of the home, “They’re all dead.”

Baker, who was relieved of his firefighting duties because of his relationship to the victims, said 14 people were living in the home. One of them was out delivering newspapers, and three others escaped, he said.

“It’s a complex criminal investigation with multiple fatalities,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said. Troopers were interviewing survivors, he said.

Home » News » Nation » 7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Device thrown by BCSO deputy likely started fire that ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fifteen-year-old Brett Rosenau died from smoke ... Fifteen-year-old Brett Rosenau died from smoke inhalation during SWAT standoff
2
Driver charged with DWI in Gallup parade crash
ABQnews Seeker
A man is charged with driving ... A man is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he drove an SUV through a parade Thursday evening and injured 15 people ...
3
Investigators say shootings of 3 Muslim men in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD official suggests killer might have ... APD official suggests killer might have been ‘lying in wait’
4
Man charged in attempted robbery tied to ABQ shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect's truck linked to ... Police say suspect's truck linked to road rage triple shoot
5
Too many weeds, not enough whackers
ABQnews Seeker
Several city departments are plagued by ... Several city departments are plagued by low staffing levels
6
State ramps up monkeypox vaccine rollout
ABQnews Seeker
Move comes as virus is declared ... Move comes as virus is declared a national health emergency
7
City of Albuquerque holding event to prepare students for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kids getting ready for school will ... Kids getting ready for school will be able to receive new backpacks, school supplies and even haircuts at the annual 'Cruzin' into the School ...
8
Multiple people, 2 officers injured after driver goes through ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two Gallup police officers and multiple ... Two Gallup police officers and multiple people were reportedly injured Thursday night after a driver drove through the Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade. New Mexico ...
9
‘It’s going to be a good year’
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 30 APS schools kick off ... Nearly 30 APS schools kick off school year early, with minimal grumbling
10
NM officials ask judge to reject abortion suit
ABQnews Seeker
Governor's attorneys say abortion is clearly ... Governor's attorneys say abortion is clearly legal in New Mexico