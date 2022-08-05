 Complaint alleges Egolf can’t appoint himself to nominating group - Albuquerque Journal

Complaint alleges Egolf can’t appoint himself to nominating group

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

House Speaker Brian Egolf

SANTA FE — A Democratic state legislator long at odds with House Speaker Brian Egolf has filed an ethics complaint accusing Egolf of violating the law and state Constitution by appointing himself to the nominating committee that will screen applicants for the Public Regulation Commission.

Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat who isn’t seeking reelection this year, said the complaint is baseless.

In the ethics complaint, Democratic Rep. Miguel P. Garcia of Albuquerque said Egolf violated the state laws that require legislators to treat their office as a public trust and to conduct themselves in a manner that justifies the confidence placed in them by the people.

He also cited a provision in the state Constitution that says all political power in the state is derived from the people and founded on their will, solely for their good.

The complaint takes issue with Egolf’s decision in July to appoint himself — not another state resident — to the seven-person board that will evaluate candidates for appointment to the PRC and send finalists to the governor.

It was created through a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2020 transforming the PRC into an appointed body. The committee must send to the governor at least five nominees for appointment to the new three-member PRC.

In this 2019 photo, state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, D-Albuquerque, speaks on the House floor. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The nominating committee, Garcia said, is “the most important step in transitioning from an elected board to an appointed board. Such transitional power should rest with the people, not an elected politician. … For the Speaker to self appoint himself is a dereliction of his duties.”

In a written statement, Egolf called the complaint petty and rooted in Garcia’s “personal vendetta against me.”

“I am confident the New Mexico State Ethics Commission will see this complaint for what it is — an attempt by Representative Miguel Garcia to use the Commission to drum up publicity for himself and further his petty personal vendetta against me,” Egolf said. “His complaint is utterly baseless. Rep. Garcia should focus on the needs of his constituents rather than sensational and absurd publicity campaigns.”

Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate were each empowered to appoint one person to the nominating committee. Egolf is the only one who appointed himself.

Egolf and Garcia have clashed on other issues, too. In December, Garcia wrote a letter urging House Democrats to censure Egolf, describing the speaker as an elitist disconnected from Hispanic communities.

Egolf, an attorney, described the allegations as untrue and hurtful. He announced earlier this year that he is forgoing reelection and will step down from the Legislature before the next session to spend more time with his family.

Garcia, a retired teacher whose district is based in the South Valley, is running for reelection this year. He has served in the House since 1997.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Complaint alleges Egolf can’t appoint himself to nominating group

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Complaint alleges Egolf can’t appoint himself to nominating group
ABQnews Seeker
A Democratic state legislator long at ... A Democratic state legislator long at odds with House Speaker Brian Egolf has filed an ethics complaint accusing Egolf of violating the law and ...
2
New wine bar to open in Nob Hill
ABQnews Seeker
"Breweries, breweries, breweries." That's what Jessica ... "Breweries, breweries, breweries." That's what Jessica Beecher says she's se ...
3
Device thrown by BCSO deputy likely started fire that ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fifteen-year-old Brett Rosenau died from smoke ... Fifteen-year-old Brett Rosenau died from smoke inhalation during SWAT standoff
4
City of Albuquerque holding event to prepare students for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kids getting ready for school will ... Kids getting ready for school will be able to receive new backpacks, school supplies and even haircuts at the annual 'Cruzin' into the School ...
5
'Dust' to film in northern NM
ABQnews Seeker
The thriller 'Dust' is set to ... The thriller 'Dust' is set to film in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production begins its principal photography in ...
6
Driver charged with DWI in Gallup parade crash
ABQnews Seeker
A man is charged with driving ... A man is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he drove an SUV through a parade Thursday evening and injured 15 people ...
7
State ramps up monkeypox vaccine rollout
ABQnews Seeker
Move comes as virus is declared ... Move comes as virus is declared a national health emergency
8
Ending on a high note
ABQnews Seeker
Young composers win prizes at Vienna ... Young composers win prizes at Vienna piano contest
9
Prosecutors await forensics in Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Weapon analysis, cellphone data and more ... Weapon analysis, cellphone data and more still outstanding