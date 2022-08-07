 Lujan's marijuana-ad bill puts youth at risk - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan’s marijuana-ad bill puts youth at risk

By Luke Niforatos / Executive Vice President. Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM)

In a nod to the Mad Men of Marijuana, Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., recently introduced the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Advertising Act, a bill that would allow New York’s Madison Ave advertisers to promote weed on television and radio stations. This legislation would not only normalize marijuana, but also would certainly increase rates of youth use.

While the SAFE Advertising Act purports to prohibit the advertising of marijuana to individuals younger than 21, in reality, pro-marijuana messages on TV and radio stations will inevitably reach youth. Despite restrictions against marijuana advertisements being targeted to youth in “legal” states, a study found “94% of adolescents surveyed said they had been exposed to marijuana marketing either on social media, print media or on a billboard.” Youth who saw advertisements on Instagram were 129% more likely to have used marijuana in the past year. If passed, the SAFE Advertising Act will result in more youth exposed to favorable depictions of marijuana, associated with increased rates of use.

Similarly, other research has “confirmed what common sense suggests: The more exposure young people have to marijuana advertising, the more likely they are to use the drug and have positive views about it.”

The SAFE Advertising Act’s provisions essentially allow Big Tobacco’s Joe Camel back on TV, this time for marijuana. They are weak, even compared to the safeguards adopted in other states that have legalized marijuana. Connecticut and New York allow marijuana advertisements to be shown only to audiences where 90% of the members are older than 21, but the SAFE Advertising Act proposed a lower limit of 70%. That threshold is also below the limits adopted in Massachusetts and California, and the industry standard for alcohol advertisements.

Other states, including New Mexico, prohibit marijuana TV and radio ads altogether. (New Mexico does allow ads on radio/TV subscription services that cater to an over-21 audience.) While Luján serves as chair of the Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, it is unclear why he would introduce legislation in direct opposition to the will of the people of New Mexico.

Luján has stated broadcasters should be allowed to advertise “safe, legal cannabis products on their programs.” Instead of regurgitating Big Marijuana’s talking points, he should listen to the science. The CDC unequivocally says, “although marijuana is legal in some states … this does not mean it is safe.” In 2021, nearly 800,000 individuals went to the emergency department for a marijuana-related reason — if passed, this bill will surely increase this number.

Recognizing “substance use disorder continues to destroy lives,” Luján committed to “fight for expanded prevention services, high-quality treatment opportunities and robust recovery programs.” … While these efforts are commendable, it is contradictory to introduce legislation that will normalize marijuana and increase usage rates. Studies show three in 10 marijuana users will develop a cannabis use disorder, known as addiction, and a study found marijuana users were 2.6 times more likely to misuse nonprescription opioids.

The SAFE Advertising Act is anything but safe. Luján should withdraw this legislation and heed the wisdom of N.M.’s laws.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Lujan’s marijuana-ad bill puts youth at risk

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Four suspected in fatal shooting of Cruces woman
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead ... Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead in mountains outside Boulder, Colo., last month
2
APS to tap community on parents rights policy
ABQnews Seeker
School board lays out timeline for ... School board lays out timeline for for final vote in November
3
In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to ... Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to temporarily close obstetric unit
4
Tackling challenges, block by block, in the 'I.D.'
ABQnews Seeker
International District has plenty of bright ... International District has plenty of bright spots
5
Jim Eckles digs deeper into the mystery of Victorio ...
Arts
Historian to present new findings on ... Historian to present new findings on who Doc Noss was
6
Composer looks to continue moving crowds
Arts
Richard Cameron-Wolfe joined Spanish composer Agustín ... Richard Cameron-Wolfe joined Spanish composer Agustín Castilla-Ãvila and Austrian composer Wladimir Rosinskij to perform 'Nomads-Oasis.'
7
Chester T. French came to Duke City to help ...
Arts
French opened his mortuary, called C.T. ... French opened his mortuary, called C.T. French, Undertaker, in 1907, at the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue
8
Albuquerque artist 'interested in telling a story and giving ...
Arts
Angus Macpherson stars in a 40-year ... Angus Macpherson stars in a 40-year retrospective at Sumner & Dene Gallery through Aug. 27.
9
Four climbers that can scale your chain link fence
Arts
Silver lace vine, honeysuckle, trumpet vine ... Silver lace vine, honeysuckle, trumpet vine and Virginia creeper can all climb and deliver some good color.