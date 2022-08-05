Funeral held for two Muslim men whose killings police believe may be connected

People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, August 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart and law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Mourners spread dirt over Aftab Hussein’s grave at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Altaf Hussain sprinkles dirt over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Altaf Hussain receives a hug as he stands over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prayer over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) A funeral prayer service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. Law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Women are reflected in the glass windows looking out into the men's room during a funeral prayer and service for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Deena Assad prays with her daughter Aliyah, 2, during a funeral prayer for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 9 Next

More than 1,000 mourners gathered at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday afternoon for the funerals of two Muslim men who were ambushed and shot to death in the past week and a half.

Police have said they are investigating whether the same person — or persons — is responsible for their deaths and that of another Muslim man, 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi, who was killed in November behind the halal market he and his brother owned.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was killed on Monday less than a block from his apartment in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico and Aftab Hussein, 41, was killed on July 26 on Rhode Island NE, near Wyoming and Copper.

The crowd — mostly Muslim but not entirely — filled the mosque for the reading of the Friday prayer and the funeral prayer. Several police cars were parked nearby and an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said community leaders had requested their presence as a precaution. APD is also increasing its presence at all mosques in the city for the foreseeable future.

Imam Mahmoud Eldenawi spoke in Arabic, reciting from the Quran, and spoke about life and death and the recent homicides.

“All of us, not only Muslim, all other communities, they were shocked and saddened by such type of death to those people that are innocent — they did nothing,” Eldenawi said. “But this evil guy who committed this crime, he doesn’t have any kind of religion, doesn’t have any kind of sympathy, passion, mercy at all.”

Meanwhile, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, based in Washington, D.C., announced it is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“If a bias-motive is determined, state and federal authorities should apply appropriate hate crime charges,” said Nihad Awad, the national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

After news reports on the incidents began circulating, the Anti-Defamation League’s Mountain States Region also called for prosecutors to pursue hate.

The league cited FBI statistics which found that religion-based hate crimes reached a historically high level in 2020 — the most recent year for which statistics are available. It said Muslims were the group that experienced the second most hate crimes across the country.

“It is abhorrent that anyone would be attacked simply because of who they are, and we express our deep concern and support to the Muslim community of New Mexico,” said Regional Director Scott Levin. “We thank members of law enforcement for investigating and taking the matter seriously, and we strongly encourage prosecutors to pursue hate crime charges if the evidence shows that the murders were committed because of the victims’ Muslim identity.”

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.