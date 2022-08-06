 Sports Speak Up: Reader wonders if Gonzales, Long can work a 'miracle' - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up: Reader wonders if Gonzales, Long can work a ‘miracle’

By ABQJournal News Staff

I WATCHED the entire over one hour long recent press conference with UNM football coach Danny Gonzales. He had high praise for defensive coordinator Rocky Long. Gonzales said that Long can still bench press 275 pounds in the weight room. Impressive. Maybe that in itself should make the “Rocky is Back” T-shirt a top seller? And it doesn’t get any better than Long returning to UNM, with his famous 2008 “miracle worker” quote, attempting to make Danny just that. It might be asking too much, but defeating Boise State on the “Red-Out” promotion night on Sept. 9 would be a good start?

— Wolf Alum

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up: Reader wonders if Gonzales, Long can work a ‘miracle’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up: Reader wonders if Gonzales, Long can ...
Featured Sports
I WATCHED the entire over one ... I WATCHED the entire over one hour long recent press conference with UNM football coach Danny Gonzales. He had high praise for defensive coordinator ...
2
Little League: Eastdale gets off to rough start at ...
Featured Sports
Starkville, Mississippi Little League defeated Albuquerque's ... Starkville, Mississippi Little League defeated Albuquerque's Eastdale All-Stars 7-1 Thursday to open Southwestern Regional play in the majors baseball division. Eastdale needs a win ...
3
Local 'voices' sound off in tribute to late, great ...
ABQnews Seeker
Vin Scully was the gold standard ... Vin Scully was the gold standard for broadcasters everywhere, including those calling sports in Albuquerque.
4
Prep football: Los Lunas faces, and embraces, bigger challenges ...
Featured Sports
LOS LUNAS – It ... LOS LUNAS – It can't be missed. The minute anyone walks through the door and into the Los Lu ...
5
Will Lobos compete? Gonzales challenges fans to see for ...
College
Throughout Danny Gonzales' first two seasons ... Throughout Danny Gonzales' first two seasons as head coach of his alma mater, the University of New ...
6
Sacramento Republic knocks off United 2-1
Featured Sports
Home cookin' was not all that ... Home cookin' was not all that tasty for New Mexico United on Wednesday night. Sacramento Republic FC (10-5-6) netted two second-half goals in a ...
7
El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m.610 ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m.610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 11.53) vs. a Chihuahua TBD TUESDAY: The Chihuahuas plated runs ...
8
Lobos-Aggies to kick off at 6 on Oct. 15
College
New Mexico State has announced kickoff ... New Mexico State has announced kickoff times for five of its six home football games — all of them except the Aug. 27 season ...
9
Yrene qualifies for jr. national tourney and it hits ...
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO – ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO – The congratulatory handshake and embrace between Notah Begay III and La C ...