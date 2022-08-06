Sports Speak Up: Reader wonders if Gonzales, Long can work a ‘miracle’

I WATCHED the entire over one hour long recent press conference with UNM football coach Danny Gonzales. He had high praise for defensive coordinator Rocky Long. Gonzales said that Long can still bench press 275 pounds in the weight room. Impressive. Maybe that in itself should make the “Rocky is Back” T-shirt a top seller? And it doesn’t get any better than Long returning to UNM, with his famous 2008 “miracle worker” quote, attempting to make Danny just that. It might be asking too much, but defeating Boise State on the “Red-Out” promotion night on Sept. 9 would be a good start?

— Wolf Alum