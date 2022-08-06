Isotopes drop 4th straight in El Paso; Bernard is PCL’s top player of July

‘TOPES SATURDAY: At El Paso, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/ 95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (2-0, 3.50) vs. Chihuahuas TBD

FRIDAY: Despite a promising start for the Isotopes, they continued to experience similar misfortune in West Texas.

After grabbing an early 3-0 advantage, the Isotopes were victimized by the long ball the rest of the night, surrendering three home runs in an 8-5 loss to El Paso at Southwest University Park.

The Isotopes have lost four games in a row and have fallen nine games below .500, tying a season-low. D.J. Peterson homered, his fourth over the last three games, and drove in three runs for Albuquerque.

(Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

BERNARD HONORED: Albuquerque CF Wynton Bernard is the Pacific Coast League’s player of the month for July, Major League Baseball announced Friday. Bernard continued his career-best season by compiling a .385/.443/.688 slash line in 22 July games — to go with eight doubles, three triples, five homers, 25 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He is the fifth player in Isotopes history to win league player of the month honors joining Scott Seabol (May 2006), Ryan McMahon (June 2017), Mike Tauchman (June 2018) and Taylor Motter (July 2021).

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.