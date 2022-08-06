 Isotopes drop 4th straight in El Paso; Bernard is PCL's top player of July - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes drop 4th straight in El Paso; Bernard is PCL’s top player of July

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES SATURDAY: At El Paso, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/ 95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (2-0, 3.50) vs. Chihuahuas  TBD
FRIDAY: Despite a promising start for the Isotopes, they continued to experience similar misfortune in West Texas.
  After grabbing an early 3-0 advantage,  the Isotopes were victimized by the long ball the rest of the night, surrendering three home runs in an 8-5 loss to El Paso  at Southwest University Park.
  The Isotopes have lost four games in a row and have fallen nine games below .500, tying a season-low. D.J. Peterson homered, his fourth over the last three games, and drove in three runs for Albuquerque.
(Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

 

BERNARD HONORED: Albuquerque CF Wynton Bernard is the Pacific Coast League’s player of

Wynton Bernard

the month for July, Major League Baseball announced Friday. Bernard continued his career-best season by compiling a .385/.443/.688 slash line in 22 July games — to go with eight doubles, three triples, five homers, 25 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He is the fifth player in Isotopes history to win league player of the month honors joining Scott Seabol (May 2006), Ryan McMahon (June 2017), Mike Tauchman (June 2018) and Taylor Motter (July 2021).

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.

 

 

Home » From the newspaper » Isotopes drop 4th straight in El Paso; Bernard is PCL’s top player of July

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes drop 4th straight in El Paso; Bernard is ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: At El Paso, 6:35 p.m., 610 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: At El Paso, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/ 95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (2-0, 3.50) vs. Chihuahuas  TBD FRIDAY: Despite a promising start ...
2
United wants to feel at home ... at home
Featured Sports
Three games in six days with ... Three games in six days with a trip to the Big Apple thrown in just for grins is not that big an iss ...
3
Sports Speak Up: Reader wonders if Gonzales, Long can ...
Featured Sports
I WATCHED the entire over one ... I WATCHED the entire over one hour long recent press conference with UNM football coach Danny Gonzales. He had high praise for defensive coordinator ...
4
Little League: Eastdale gets off to rough start at ...
Featured Sports
Starkville, Mississippi Little League defeated Albuquerque's ... Starkville, Mississippi Little League defeated Albuquerque's Eastdale All-Stars 7-1 Thursday to open Southwestern Regional play in the majors baseball division. Eastdale needs a win ...
5
Local 'voices' sound off in tribute to late, great ...
ABQnews Seeker
Vin Scully was the gold standard ... Vin Scully was the gold standard for broadcasters everywhere, including those calling sports in Albuquerque.
6
Prep football: Los Lunas faces, and embraces, bigger challenges ...
Featured Sports
LOS LUNAS – It ... LOS LUNAS – It can't be missed. The minute anyone walks through the door and into the Los Lu ...
7
Will Lobos compete? Gonzales challenges fans to see for ...
College
Throughout Danny Gonzales' first two seasons ... Throughout Danny Gonzales' first two seasons as head coach of his alma mater, the University of New ...
8
Sacramento Republic knocks off United 2-1
Featured Sports
Home cookin' was not all that ... Home cookin' was not all that tasty for New Mexico United on Wednesday night. Sacramento Republic FC (10-5-6) netted two second-half goals in a ...
9
El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m.610 ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m.610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 11.53) vs. a Chihuahua TBD TUESDAY: The Chihuahuas plated runs ...