 Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location - Albuquerque Journal

Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

When Michelle La Meres saw that the historic Casa de Armijo was up for sale this January, she knew she was meant to have it.

“I just knew I had to keep it a restaurant,” La Meres said. The 316-year-old building had housed La Placita Dining Rooms, known for the tree growing in its dining room, since 1931. As of Tuesday, it now houses Old Town Cafe, La Meres’ fourth business in Old Town.

“Old Town has me hooked,” the restaurateur said.

La Meres worked as a fused glass artist before getting into the restaurant business five years ago when she opened Blackbird Coffeehouse. Now, she owns a gallery in Old Town and has fostered friendships with other artists, many of whom helped her set up her newest business. A team of local artists lined the walls with punched tin and sacred heart sculptures. At the heart of the restaurant is a mural of Lady Guadalupe, painted by local artist Nikki Zabicki.

Dozens of license plates make a mosaic in the dining room. La Meres said she hopes that people will recognize their home states when they visit Old Town Cafe.

“I kind of wanted them to feel part of the restaurant and part of Old Town,” La Meres said.

Juan Nepomuceno Armijo built the family house in 1706; serendipitously, one of La Meres’ employees is a descendant of the original Armijo family. La Meres, a history buff, spent months researching the family.

“I feel like I knew them,” La Meres said.

The building has stood under five flags: the Spanish, the Mexican, the Confederate, the Union, and finally, the New Mexican.

Although La Meres has opened restaurants before – she owns Blackbird Coffeehouse next door and Raven Blues across the street — Old Town Cafe is her largest project yet. The menu features New Mexican comfort food, including fry bread that La Meres has delivered daily, frito pie and pastries concocted by Le Chantilly owner Laura Shirley.

“I’ve lived for this day,” La Meres said before her grand opening.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location
ABQnews Seeker
When Michelle La Meres saw that ... When Michelle La Meres saw that the historic Casa de Armijo was up for sale this January, she knew she was meant to have ...
2
Los Padillas born-and-bred CEO back at home plate
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. ... Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. have the deepest of bonds.    Same goes for ...
3
Future with less water predicted in plan
ABQnews Seeker
State's water infrastructure was not built ... State's water infrastructure was not built for climate change, say analysts
4
Virgin Galactic liftoff delayed until spring 2023
ABQnews Seeker
Unity spaceship to remain grounded pending ... Unity spaceship to remain grounded pending final carrier-craft upgrades
5
Teachers and parents feel inflationary 'pinch'
ABQnews Seeker
Tax-free weekend offers notable relief for ... Tax-free weekend offers notable relief for back-to-school buyers
6
City of Albuquerque event aims to prepare students for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Backpacks, supplies and haircuts are all ... Backpacks, supplies and haircuts are all free in Civic Plaza on Sunday
7
Settlement adopted in Rebecca Dow ethics case
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. says she chose to ... State Rep. says she chose to settle the case to end a 'taxpayer-funded witch hunt'
8
New Mexico oil group appeals ozone pollution rules
ABQnews Seeker
Opponents note some rules will 'inflict ... Opponents note some rules will 'inflict economic hardship' on residents
9
Preliminary report released into BCSO helicopter crash
ABQnews Seeker
NTSB provides more details, but does ... NTSB provides more details, but does not say what caused tragedy