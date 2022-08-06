 Two dead in separate overnight homicides in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Two dead in separate overnight homicides in Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Albuquerque Police block off Truman St. and Grand Ave. NE during a homicide investigation in the early hours of Saturday Aug. 6, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal)
Albuquerque Police investigates an overnight homicide Eastern near Amherst SE. Saturday August 6, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/JOURNAL)
The Albuquerque Police Department says two people were killed in separate shootings in Albuquerque early Saturday morning.
The first shooting took place just after midnight near Truman St. and Grand Ave. NE, according to Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department.
“Officers arrived and located one subject who had succumbed to injuries on scene,” Jewell said in an email. “The APD Homicide Unit has been dispatched to aid in investigating further.”
The second shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Ave. and Amherst Dr. SE.
There, officers found an “individual who had succumbed to injuries on scene,” Jewell said.
APD is investigating.
No other details were released in either shooting.
