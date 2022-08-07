New Batteries Plus opens in Los Lunas

A new Batteries Plus opened in Los Lunas on Saturday. This is the national chain’s sixth location in the state.

The franchise is owned and operated locally by two brothers, Keith and Kevin McDonald. For the past 17 years, Kevin McDonald has run his general contracting business, Tartan Construction.

Keith McDonald, who brings his retail background to Batteries Plus, said that he first came into contact with Batteries Plus when his brother was putting up a sign for the chain’s Rio Rancho Location.

“Next thing you know we’re opening our own store,” McDonald said.

The store offers everything from car batteries to phone batteries, as well as auto and tech services.

McDonald said that he and his brother want to offer superior, friendly service to Los Lunas.

“We’re from this community,” McDonald said. “… We want our customers to feel like family.”

Visit www.batteriesplus.com for locations, products, and services.