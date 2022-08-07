 New Batteries Plus opens in Los Lunas - Albuquerque Journal

New Batteries Plus opens in Los Lunas

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Brothers and Batteries Plus co-owners Keith, right, and Kevin McDonald inside their Los Lunas store. (Courtesy of Keith & Kevin McDonald)

A new Batteries Plus opened in Los Lunas on Saturday. This is the national chain’s sixth location in the state.

The franchise is owned and operated locally by two brothers, Keith and Kevin McDonald. For the past 17 years, Kevin McDonald has run his general contracting business, Tartan Construction.

Keith McDonald, who brings his retail background to Batteries Plus, said that he first came into contact with Batteries Plus when his brother was putting up a sign for the chain’s Rio Rancho Location.

“Next thing you know we’re opening our own store,” McDonald said.

The store offers everything from car batteries to phone batteries, as well as auto and tech services.

McDonald said that he and his brother want to offer superior, friendly service to Los Lunas.

“We’re from this community,” McDonald said. “… We want our customers to feel like family.”

Visit www.batteriesplus.com for locations, products, and services.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Batteries Plus opens in Los Lunas

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Shooting at an apartment complex in NE Albuquerque leaves ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man was ... Albuquerque police say a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Tramway NE early Sunday morning. Officers ...
2
Four suspected in fatal shooting of Cruces woman
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead ... Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead in mountains outside Boulder, Colo., last month
3
APS to tap community on parents rights policy
ABQnews Seeker
School board lays out timeline for ... School board lays out timeline for for final vote in November
4
In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to ... Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to temporarily close obstetric unit
5
Tackling challenges, block by block, in the 'I.D.'
ABQnews Seeker
International District has plenty of bright ... International District has plenty of bright spots
6
Leger Fernández joins human trafficking training session
ABQnews Seeker
More than 100 cases of trafficking ... More than 100 cases of trafficking were identified in 2020
7
Supporters defend ABQ BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn notes some problems ... Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn notes some problems were solved after citizens brought issues to her attention
8
New Mexico needs every worker it can get
ABQnews Seeker
Government social programs may be impacting ... Government social programs may be impacting participation rates
9
‘People are beginning to panic’: Fourth Muslim man killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigating possible connection between Friday ... Police investigating possible connection between Friday night killing and 3 other homicides of Muslim men