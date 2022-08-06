 Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it's not coming to NM - Albuquerque Journal

Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it’s not coming to NM

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Despite years of rumors and speculation over whether In-N-Out Burger is coming to New Mexico, the beloved chain has officially confirmed it has no plans to franchise in the state. To reach the closest In-N-Out, New Mexicans will have to trek over 5 hours to Colorado Springs.

“We know there are wonderful communities in New Mexico, but we don’t have any immediate plans to open stores there at this time,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development at In-N-Out, in an email to the Journal.

Abbate said the company is currently focused on expanding in the markets it already serves.

The company has a strong presence in the Southwest, with more than 200 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Earlier this year, In-N-Out proposed two new locations in Boise, Idaho.

In-N-Out was founded in California and is headquartered in Irvine.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it’s not coming to NM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it's not coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Despite years of rumors and speculation ... Despite years of rumors and speculation over whether ...
2
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say two people were ... Albuquerque police say two people were killed in separate shootings in Albuquerque early Saturday morning. The first shooting took place just after midnight near ...
3
Pelvic floor therapy clinic opens in Journal Center
ABQnews Seeker
When physical therapist Tara McCarthy Sanford ... When physical therapist Tara McCarthy Sanford first learned about pelvic floor therapy, she decided it was her 'sole purpose in life.' And now, as ...
4
Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location
ABQnews Seeker
When Michelle La Meres saw that ... When Michelle La Meres saw that the historic Casa de Armijo was up for sale this January, she knew she was meant to have ...
5
Los Padillas born-and-bred CEO back at home plate
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. ... Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. have the deepest of bonds.    Same goes for ...
6
Future with less water predicted in plan
ABQnews Seeker
State's water infrastructure was not built ... State's water infrastructure was not built for climate change, say analysts
7
Virgin Galactic liftoff delayed until spring 2023
ABQnews Seeker
Unity spaceship to remain grounded pending ... Unity spaceship to remain grounded pending final carrier-craft upgrades
8
Teachers and parents feel inflationary 'pinch'
ABQnews Seeker
Tax-free weekend offers notable relief for ... Tax-free weekend offers notable relief for back-to-school buyers
9
City of Albuquerque event aims to prepare students for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Backpacks, supplies and haircuts are all ... Backpacks, supplies and haircuts are all free in Civic Plaza on Sunday