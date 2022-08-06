Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it’s not coming to NM

Despite years of rumors and speculation over whether In-N-Out Burger is coming to New Mexico, the beloved chain has officially confirmed it has no plans to franchise in the state. To reach the closest In-N-Out, New Mexicans will have to trek over 5 hours to Colorado Springs.

“We know there are wonderful communities in New Mexico, but we don’t have any immediate plans to open stores there at this time,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development at In-N-Out, in an email to the Journal.

Abbate said the company is currently focused on expanding in the markets it already serves.

The company has a strong presence in the Southwest, with more than 200 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Earlier this year, In-N-Out proposed two new locations in Boise, Idaho.

In-N-Out was founded in California and is headquartered in Irvine.