Credit union to convert ABQ building for operations center

Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has partnered with Momentum, a national design firm, to convert a 48,000-square-foot building near Journal Center into its new operations center, according to a news release.

“Our employees are essential to Sandia Area’s success, and we believe that the care and service they provide to our members will be vitally enhanced by workspaces that are functional, beautiful and comfortable,” said Paula Peknik, chief executive officer of SAFCU, in a statement. “This facility will be designed and created around our employees’ needs, allowing for greater connection with each other.”

Momentum’s design team is working with SAFCU to understand how to design a workspace that can better support employees.

The project is currently in the design phase, but plans to rely on local subcontractors, sourcing as many materials as possible from within a 500 mile radius of the building site; keeping 85% of the project’s investment local, the release said.