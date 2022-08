William Schudlich has been hired as vice president of finance and operations at Visit Albuquerque.

Schudlich comes to Visit Albuquerque from Outside Interactive Inc., where he most recently served as vice president of finance. Prior to that, he served as the vice president and chief financial officer for Outside Integrated Media from 1993 to 2021.

He is a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.