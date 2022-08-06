 Briefcase: Credit union announces new HR leader - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Credit union announces new HR leader

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Neil Reagin

Neil Reagin has been hired in the human resources department at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union.

Reagin brings more than 11 years of management experience and more than 15 years of experience in the HR field, including four years in the credit union industry. He will lead the HR team as it continues increasing support for its workforce. He is active in the community, volunteering with a variety of youth sport organizations, serving as a youth baseball coach and as referee in a youth basketball league.

Sandia Area was founded in 1956 as a member-owned full-service financial institution and has since grown to serve more than 75,000 members throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales and Santa Fe as well as Bernalillo, Cibola, Torrance and Valencia counties.

