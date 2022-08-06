Briefcase: PERA of New Mexico hires new chief investment officer

Michael Shackelford has been hired as the chief investment officer at the Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico.

Shackelford has almost 30 years of investment management experience. Most recently, he served as director of investments for the North Dakota State Department of Trust Lands starting in 2019. At that position, he managed the state’s sovereign wealth fund totaling $7 billion in assets. Shackelford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and received his master’s degree in economics from California State University.