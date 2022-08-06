 APD: Fourth Muslim man shot to death - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Fourth Muslim man shot to death

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A crime scene photographer documents the scene at Truman Street and Grand Avenue in Albuquerque after a Muslim man was killed late Friday night. (Liam DeBonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Another Muslim man has been shot to death — the fourth to be killed in a period of nine months and the third in the past two weeks.

The latest shooting happened late Friday night, just before midnight. An Albuquerque Police Department Spokesman said officers were called to the area near San Mateo and Copper NE for a shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead.

Investigators announced on Thursday that they believe there is a strong possibility that the men were targeted because of their race and religion.

Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed on Nov. 7 behind the halal market he and his brother owned. Aftab Hussein, 41, was killed on July 26 in his apartment complex parking lot on Rhode Island NE, near Wyoming and Copper. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was killed on Aug. 1 less than a block from his apartment in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico.

Saturday afternoon, APD officials held a news conference alongside leaders from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the city of Albuquerque. They urged people to come forward and report any suspicious activity.

Deputy Chief Josh Brown said the department has consulted with the Muslim community and is increasing patrols in certain areas and establishing command posts. Multiple units throughout the department are working on the case.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD: Fourth Muslim man shot to death

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: Fourth Muslim man shot to death
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigating possible connection between Friday ... Police investigating possible connection between Friday night killing and 3 other homicides of Muslim men
2
Equity elusive in NM's budding cannabis industry
ABQnews Seeker
There tend to be fewer business ... There tend to be fewer business owners that are female and that come from a minority background here and across the country. Cannabis as ...
3
Credit union to convert ABQ building for operations center
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has ... Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has partnered with Momentum, a national design firm, to convert a 48,000-square-foot building near Journal Center into its new ...
4
Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it's not coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Despite years of rumors and speculation ... Despite years of rumors and speculation over whether ...
5
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say two people were ... Albuquerque police say two people were killed in separate shootings in Albuquerque early Saturday morning. The first shooting took place just after midnight near ...
6
Pelvic floor therapy clinic opens in Journal Center
ABQnews Seeker
When physical therapist Tara McCarthy Sanford ... When physical therapist Tara McCarthy Sanford first learned about pelvic floor therapy, she decided it was her 'sole purpose in life.' And now, as ...
7
Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location
ABQnews Seeker
When Michelle La Meres saw that ... When Michelle La Meres saw that the historic Casa de Armijo was up for sale this January, she knew she was meant to have ...
8
Los Padillas born-and-bred CEO back at home plate
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. ... Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. have the deepest of bonds.    Same goes for ...
9
Future with less water predicted in plan
ABQnews Seeker
State's water infrastructure was not built ... State's water infrastructure was not built for climate change, say analysts