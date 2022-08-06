APD: Fourth Muslim man shot to death

Another Muslim man has been shot to death — the fourth to be killed in a period of nine months and the third in the past two weeks.

The latest shooting happened late Friday night, just before midnight. An Albuquerque Police Department Spokesman said officers were called to the area near San Mateo and Copper NE for a shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead.

Investigators announced on Thursday that they believe there is a strong possibility that the men were targeted because of their race and religion.

Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed on Nov. 7 behind the halal market he and his brother owned. Aftab Hussein, 41, was killed on July 26 in his apartment complex parking lot on Rhode Island NE, near Wyoming and Copper. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was killed on Aug. 1 less than a block from his apartment in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico.

Saturday afternoon, APD officials held a news conference alongside leaders from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the city of Albuquerque. They urged people to come forward and report any suspicious activity.

Deputy Chief Josh Brown said the department has consulted with the Muslim community and is increasing patrols in certain areas and establishing command posts. Multiple units throughout the department are working on the case.