 In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in budget decisions - Albuquerque Journal

In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in budget decisions

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services hospital in Gallup. (Courtesy of Rehoboth McKinley)

Health care vacancies, especially at New Mexico hospitals, are plentiful and that is a top concern.

“We are in a very dire situation,” said Troy Clark, executive director of the New Mexico Hospital Association.

In speaking with the state’s hospital leaders, Clark said,”staffing is their No. 1 concern.” While COVID-19 used to fill some hospital ICUs beyond capacity, now the pandemic is exacerbating staff shortages because workers testing positive are out sick or contagious.

Moreover, given New Mexico’s chronic nursing shortage, hospitals had to pay contract agency nurses, or travelers, who commanded premium rates higher than nurse employees, to fill vacancies.

But hospitals are running out of savings to continue that practice, he said. One New Mexico hospital,

announced earlier ths month it was temporarily closing its obstetric unit for labor and deliveries because there aren’t enough doctors or nurses for the unit.

That means patients and their families must drive to Grants, Farmington or Albuquerque for such care. And it doesn’t bode well for other smaller rural hospitals in the state, which may have to send patients to hospitals in bigger cities for some specialty care, Clark said.

“So even though they may have the technical ability to take care of you, they may not have the staff to take care of you,” Clark said. “Now what’s going to happen, is for things that you normally would not need to be transferred for, you’ll need to be and that puts more stress on the larger hospitals.”

Across the country, medical staff shortages are spurring hospitals to “make decisions about the closure of services that they lose money on,” he said.

That hasn’t happened here, except for Rehoboth.

But there is some good news. Hospitals are starting to see an uptick in applications, and some nurses are deciding to come back from retirement or give up the life of a traveling nurse working outside the state.

“We now have probably a more difficult time finding radiology technicians and respiratory therapists than we do nurses,” Clark said. The shortage is “pretty much every position in the hospital.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in budget decisions

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to ... Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to temporarily close obstetric unit
2
‘People are beginning to panic’: Fourth Muslim man killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigating possible connection between Friday ... Police investigating possible connection between Friday night killing and 3 other homicides of Muslim men
3
One killed in SE Albuquerque shooting overnight
ABQnews Seeker
A person was killed in a ... A person was killed in a neighborhood near Carlisle and Gibson SE early Saturday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police ...
4
Equity elusive in NM's budding cannabis industry
ABQnews Seeker
There tend to be fewer business ... There tend to be fewer business owners that are female and that come from a minority background here and across the country. Cannabis as ...
5
Credit union to convert ABQ building for operations center
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has ... Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has partnered with Momentum, a national design firm, to convert a 48,000-square-foot building near Journal Center into its new ...
6
Out, not in: Burger chain confirms it's not coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Despite years of rumors and speculation ... Despite years of rumors and speculation over whether ...
7
Pelvic floor therapy clinic opens in Journal Center
ABQnews Seeker
When physical therapist Tara McCarthy Sanford ... When physical therapist Tara McCarthy Sanford first learned about pelvic floor therapy, she decided it was her 'sole purpose in life.' And now, as ...
8
Old Town Cafe fills empty La Placita location
ABQnews Seeker
When Michelle La Meres saw that ... When Michelle La Meres saw that the historic Casa de Armijo was up for sale this January, she knew she was meant to have ...
9
Los Padillas born-and-bred CEO back at home plate
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. ... Robert Chavez and Youth Development Inc. have the deepest of bonds.    Same goes for ...