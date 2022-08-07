Supporters defend ABQ BioPark

ABQ BioPark advocates are flocking to its defense in light of recent claims of animal neglect.

In the first Albuquerque City Council meeting since Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn publicly slammed conditions at the Heritage Farm inside the BioPark’s Botanic Garden, multiple people gave public comments extolling its value. They argue the city-run park benefits both the community and the larger animal kingdom, saying it provides locals a broad level of biological insight they may not get anywhere else, while also serving a conservation purpose by helping to protect endangered species.

“Let’s continue to support this important community resource – a resource that encourages stronger connections with nature and wildlife, one that instills a sense of wonderment and curiosity about the natural world and conservation,” Maureen Maher, a volunteer education docent at the zoo for 17 years, told the council during its meeting last Monday.

During the June 22 meeting, Fiebelkorn had asked the city to bring in an independent veterinarian to examine the chickens, turkeys, sheep, llamas and other animals at the Heritage Farm exhibit. In pictures she showed, the resident fowl had swaths of exposed skin due to missing feathers and, in one rooster’s case, a missing tail. Fiebelkorn said constituents had complained to her and that, during her own farm visit, she saw empty water pans in the animal enclosures and other troubling signs.

Administrators at the time said veterinarians make regular rounds at the farm and animals receive the same level of care as those at the zoo, which is located at another site. They said the park had been subject to outside reviews, with veterinarians from the park’s accrediting body and the U.S. Department of Agriculture having been on the campus in the preceding 13 months.

One public commenter accused Fiebelkorn of grandstanding during the June 22 meeting.

“Although you had the power to reach out to those in charge to make immediate changes, you waited three weeks to air your concerns at a City Council meeting. If you love animals as you say you do, it seems you would’ve and should’ve intervened immediately,” volunteer zoo docent Bruce Hinrichs said in Monday’s public comment period. “Perhaps your concerns were not really as grave as you claim them to be.”

Fiebelkorn did not address the public speakers during Monday’s meeting, but, in a subsequent Journal interview, said that she had contacted on-site staff during her visit and did not leave until she saw them moving to provide water to the animals.

She questioned whether arguments about the BioPark’s conservation prowess were germane to the discussion since her complaints largely involved the city’s care of farmed animals, such as chickens, not endangered species.

While she said city administrators have denied her request to bring in an outside veterinarian, she said she has recently reviewed documents which show that all the farm animals have seen a vet and are getting medication as needed. She said she returned to the farm and saw that the animals all had water and appeared more “ambulatory” than during her previous visit.

“Despite their lack of willingness to admit there was a problem, suddenly all of the problems have been fixed,” she said, adding that she credits watchful Albuquerque residents for making a difference.

“I think it’s a direct result of citizens who saw it bringing it to my attention and me raising it publicly,” she said.

The park’s director, however, said the farm had “not made any changes to our animal welfare practices” since the June 22 meeting.

“We continue to provide the animals entrusted to our care with the very best animal welfare every day,” BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell said in a statement.

RENT MOVEMENT: During last week’s meeting, a number of speakers appealed to the City Council to take action on housing affordability, saying the existing crisis is only going to get worse.

They pleaded with officials to declare an emergency and pursue rent control.

“We don’t expect you all to stop food prices or the gas prices from increasing, but you can help with rents,” one speaker said.

But City Attorney Lauren Keefe said that is outside the city’s purview.

“Currently, local governments are not allowed to enact rent control ordinances pursuant to a state statute; only the state Legislature could enact that kind of legislation,” she said.

Council President Isaac Benton said the current council has significantly upped spending on housing vouchers and affordable housing development.

“I’ve not seen a council that’s been as supportive of solving the housing crisis as this one,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean there’s not a whole lot more we need to do.”

Jessica Dyer: jdyer@abqjournal.com