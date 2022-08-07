Leger Fernández joins human trafficking training session

Congresswoman Theresa Leger Fernández joined law enforcement officers and others in a training session on identifying signs of human trafficking.

The first-term Democratic representative said her office was able to get a grant to host the sessions, conducted by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, in New Mexico this week. There was one session in Santa Fe on Tuesday and there will be one in Albuquerque on Thursday. About 70 police officers from several agencies and other professionals, such as teachers, who might benefit from the training were expected to attend.

“We invited law enforcement agencies that aren’t in my district, like Albuquerque,” she said. “This is important for the state.”

New Mexico is particularly vulnerable to human trafficking, she said. The New Mexico Human Trafficking Task Force and the Attorney General Human Trafficking Unit identified more than 100 cases of trafficking in 2020, according to a news release from her office.

“Because of our large tribal population, we do have a very serious issue with missing and murdered Indigenous women,” Leger Fernández said. “And we know, in New Mexico, there are many vulnerable populations. So, I think it is important that our law enforcement, social services and educators are aware of the signs.”

ALLEGED CENSORSHIP: Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., is leading an effort to find out if White House employees have been trying to censor “climate-related information.”

Herrell and Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, sent a letter to Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser, on Tuesday. In the letter, the lawmakers refer to an interview McCarthy gave last month in which she said that tech companies need to stop certain individuals from repeating “disinformation” about climate issues.

“This appears to be an effort to silence those who criticize the Administration’s unpopular Green New Deal-style policies,” they wrote.

They asked that the requested documents be turned over to Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

ENERGY AND INFLATION: Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said the Inflation Reduction Act being considered in Congress has some major climate initiatives he has long been calling for.

Heinrich appeared on a virtual news conference Wednesday with Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and climate activists to talk about the “electrification” initiatives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill was unveiled by Democrats last week. It includes several measures that Heinrich said would immediately lower some costs to households.

Those include $9 billion in energy rebate programs; tax credits for making homes more energy efficient by allowing families to be partially reimbursed for solar panels, electric water heaters, and other more efficient and clean technologies. There is also money set aside to provide people with a $4,000 tax credit to buy a used, energy-efficient vehicle and a $7,500 rebate to buy a new one.

“Electric technologies are the tools that will allow us to solve this climate crisis,” Heinrich said.

The 725-page bill also contains numerous other proposals and has an estimated $739 billion in revenue, much coming from imposing a 15% corporate minimum tax, and $433 billion of investments.

