El Paso roughs up ‘Topes, again

The Chihuahuas left little doubt on Saturday evening, plating seven runs in the first four innings on their way to a 9-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso’s Southwest University Park.

The Isotopes have dropped the first five contests of this six-game set and need a victory tomorrow to avoid being swept.

Albuquerque (47-57) has dropped a season-worst 10 games below .500 and tied a season-high with a five-game losing streak. The Isotopes dropped five straight in the first week of the season from April 7-12.

TOPES SUNDAY: At El Paso, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Riley Smith (4-4, 7.78) vs. Chihuahuas RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.61)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Chihuahuas 9, Isotopes 2

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League