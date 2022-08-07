 El Paso roughs up 'Topes, again - Albuquerque Journal

El Paso roughs up ‘Topes, again

By Journal staff and wire reports

The Chihuahuas left little doubt on Saturday evening, plating seven runs in the first four innings on their way to a 9-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso’s Southwest University Park.

The Isotopes have dropped the first five contests of this six-game set and need a victory tomorrow to avoid being swept.

Albuquerque (47-57) has dropped a season-worst 10 games below .500 and tied a season-high with a five-game losing streak. The Isotopes dropped five straight in the first week of the season from April 7-12.

TOPES SUNDAY: At El Paso, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Riley Smith (4-4, 7.78) vs. Chihuahuas RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.61)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Chihuahuas 9, Isotopes 2

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League

