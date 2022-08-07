Shooting at an apartment complex in NE Albuquerque leaves one dead

Albuquerque police say a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Tramway NE early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Copper Ridge Apartments around 6:30 a.m.

“When they arrived, officers found an adult male who had been shot,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman. “He died on scene as a result of his wounds. The victim was involved in a physical altercation with other individuals at the apartment.”

The victim was shot during the altercation, he added.

Police have not identified the suspect or the man who was killed, but Gallegos said there is no reason to believe this incident is related to APD’s investigation of the Muslim men who were killed.