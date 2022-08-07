APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of Muslim men

Albuquerque officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle linked to the murders of several Muslim men.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday afternoon during a news conference. “We have a vehicle of interest… We have got to find this vehicle.”

The Albuquerque Police Department said the vehicle officers are looking for is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen, perhaps a Jetta or a Passat, with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 505-843-STOP or go to www.crimestoppersnm.com

The investigation involves the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in the last nine months — three of them in the last two weeks. The most recent homicide occurred late Friday night.

Among those speaking at the news conference was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said the state stands ready to do whatever is necessary to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

“First I want to say to the Albuquerque Islamic community, and frankly that community statewide, I am incredibly angry about this situation,” she said, adding that every New Mexican should stand up against the hatred.

“We will bring this person or these persons to justice,” the governor pledged. “We will provide justice to the families who have lost everything.”