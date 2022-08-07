 APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of Muslim men - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of Muslim men

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police are seeking this vehicle in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in the last nine months. (Source: APD)

Albuquerque officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle linked to the murders of several Muslim men.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday afternoon during a news conference. “We have a vehicle of interest… We have got to find this vehicle.”

The Albuquerque Police Department said the vehicle officers are looking for is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen, perhaps a Jetta or a Passat, with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 505-843-STOP or go to www.crimestoppersnm.com

The investigation involves the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in the last nine months — three of them in the last two weeks. The most recent homicide occurred late Friday night.

Among those speaking at the news conference was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said the state stands ready to do whatever is necessary to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

“First I want to say to the Albuquerque Islamic community, and frankly that community statewide, I am incredibly angry about this situation,” she said, adding that every New Mexican should stand up against the hatred.

“We will bring this person or these persons to justice,” the governor pledged. “We will provide justice to the families who have lost everything.”

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of Muslim men

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque officials are asking for the ... Albuquerque officials are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle linked to the murders of several Muslim men. 'We have a very, ...
2
New Batteries Plus opens in Los Lunas
ABQnews Seeker
A new Batteries Plus opened in ... A new Batteries Plus opened in Los Lunas on Saturday. This is the national chain's sixth location in the state. The franchise is owned ...
3
Shooting at an apartment complex in NE Albuquerque leaves ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man was ... Albuquerque police say a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Tramway NE early Sunday morning. Officers ...
4
Four suspected in fatal shooting of Cruces woman
ABQnews Seeker
Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead ... Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead in mountains outside Boulder, Colo., last month
5
APS to tap community on parents rights policy
ABQnews Seeker
School board lays out timeline for ... School board lays out timeline for for final vote in November
6
In New Mexico hospitals, lack of staffing looms in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to ... Shortage leads hospital in Gallup to temporarily close obstetric unit
7
Tackling challenges, block by block, in the 'I.D.'
ABQnews Seeker
International District has plenty of bright ... International District has plenty of bright spots
8
Leger Fernández joins human trafficking training session
ABQnews Seeker
More than 100 cases of trafficking ... More than 100 cases of trafficking were identified in 2020
9
Supporters defend ABQ BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn notes some problems ... Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn notes some problems were solved after citizens brought issues to her attention