 ABQ homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast Albuquerque.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Madeira SE at around 11 p.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found a person dead, he added.

“A full Violent Crimes call out has been initiated,” Del Greco said.

Police didn’t immediately say whether the victim was a man or a woman or whether investigators suspect that the shooting is connected to the recent rash of homicides of Muslim men.

