 US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Monday, pledging what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces.

The U.S. pledge of a massive new shipment of arms comes as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The aid includes additional rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as thousands of artillery rounds, mortar systems, Javelins and other ammunition and equipment. Military commanders and other U.S. officials say the HIMARS and artillery systems have been crucial in Ukraine’s ongoing fight to try to prevent Russia from taking more ground.

The latest announcement brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration to roughly $9 billion since Russian troops invaded in late February.

“At every stage of this conflict, we have been focused on getting the Ukrainians what they need, depending on the evolving conditions on the battlefield,” Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said in announcing the new weapons shipment.

Until now, the largest single security assistance package announcement was for $1 billion on June 15. But that aid included $350 million in presidential drawdown authority, and another $650 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Monday’s package allows the U.S. to deliver weapons systems and other equipment more quickly since it takes them off the Defense Department shelves.

For the last four months of the war, Russia has concentrated on capturing the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled some territory as self-proclaimed republics for eight years. Russian forces have made gradual headway in the region while launching missile and rocket attacks to curtail the movements of Ukrainian fighters elsewhere.

Home » News » Nation » US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police said the vehicle officers are ... Police said the vehicle officers are looking for is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen, perhaps a Jetta or a Passat, with tinted ...
2
How NM is looking to bring workers back
From the newspaper
Not a one-size-fits-all approach, state leaders ... Not a one-size-fits-all approach, state leaders say
3
'Courageous conversations' can transform community
Blogs
NMBLC emphasizes cultural vibrancy and positive ... NMBLC emphasizes cultural vibrancy and positive development
4
ABQ homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating after a ... Albuquerque police are investigating after a maintenance worker was killed Sunday night while doing a random check on vacant apartments in the complex where ...
5
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for ...
Nation
The white man who fatally shot ... The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in ...
6
MLK offramp gone; MVD out of envelopes
ABQnews Seeker
Northbound I-25 MLK exit permanently closed ... Northbound I-25 MLK exit permanently closed starting Monday
7
New Mexico slips to 50th in child well-being
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's ranking in overall child ... New Mexico's ranking in overall child well-being slipped from 49th to 50th, according ...
8
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
AP Feeds
Democrats pushed their election-year economic package ... Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one ...
9
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
AP Feeds
China said Monday it is extending ... China said Monday it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the ...
10
‘People are beginning to panic’: Fourth Muslim man killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigating possible connection between Friday ... Police investigating possible connection between Friday night killing and 3 other homicides of Muslim men