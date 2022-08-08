State offers wildfire assistance grants

Small businesses and self-employed New Mexicans who suffered financial losses due to wildfires and floods this year are eligible for grants through a new $1.5 million state program.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department will make grants of $5,000 to $20,000 available to businesses affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak, McBride, Cooks Peak and Big Hole fires, the department announced Monday. To qualify, businesses must be inside the boundaries of the Presidential Disaster Declaration for those fires in Colfax, San Miguel and Mora Counties; parts of Lincoln County (ZIP codes 88345 and 88312) and Valencia County (ZIP code 87002), as well as the newly added areas in Sandoval and Los Alamos counties, the department wrote in a release.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 15 until Aug. 26. If funds are still available, a second application period will be announced. The program will close when funds are exhausted or Dec. 1 whichever comes first, the release said.

The state is hosting an online informational session to offer details and answer questions about the program at 9 a.m. Thursday. A registration link is available at edd.newmexico.gov.

More information is also available by email at EDD.wildfiregrant@state.nm.us, the release said.