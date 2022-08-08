 Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate - Albuquerque Journal

Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

The action, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president. Though a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

He added: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the search.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search happened earlier Monday and agents were also looking to see if Trump had additional presidential records or any classified documents at the estate.

The Justice Department has been investigating the presence of classified records inside 15 boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year. The Archives then referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are multiple statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison that makes it a crime to remove such records and retain them at an unauthorized location. Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

The probe is hardly the only legal headache confronting Trump. A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia is investigation whether Trump and his close associates sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

____

Home » News » Nation » Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Nation
Former President Donald Trump said in ... Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that ...
2
Legislative candidate halts public events amid Muslim killings
2022 election
Khalid Emshadi spent much of this ... Khalid Emshadi spent much of this year knocking on doors as he campaigned for a seat in the state House. Now he has halted ...
3
How NM is looking to bring workers back
From the newspaper
Not a one-size-fits-all approach, state leaders ... Not a one-size-fits-all approach, state leaders say
4
APD seeking silver sedan in connection with murders of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police said the vehicle officers are ... Police said the vehicle officers are looking for is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen, perhaps a Jetta or a Passat, with tinted ...
5
Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who ... Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as 'Physical' and 'You're the One ...
6
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud ...
Nation
The white father and son who ... The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday -- ...
7
'Courageous conversations' can transform community
Blogs
NMBLC emphasizes cultural vibrancy and positive ... NMBLC emphasizes cultural vibrancy and positive development
8
ABQ homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating after a ... Albuquerque police are investigating after a maintenance worker was killed Sunday night while doing a random check on vacant apartments in the complex where ...
9
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for ...
Nation
The Biden administration said Monday it ... The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially ...
10
MLK offramp gone; MVD out of envelopes
ABQnews Seeker
Northbound I-25 MLK exit permanently closed ... Northbound I-25 MLK exit permanently closed starting Monday