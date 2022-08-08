Frater delighted in his return to NM United

Kevaughn Frater made one thing abundantly clear Monday: he’s delighted to be back with New Mexico United.

The 27-year-old Jamaican striker, who enjoyed a highly successful 2019 season with the club, ended days of social media speculation about his return during an re-introductory Zoom media conference. Frater didn’t hide his enthusiasm.

“New Mexico is home,” he said. “When you come to New Mexico, you don’t want to be anywhere else. I had some of my best moments here, I know the fans love me and I love the fans, too.”

Frater displayed a Zia symbol tattooed on his right bicep, sang the “Somos Unidos” chant that has become a theme for home matches, and displayed the buoyant personality that helped make him a United fan favorite.

Of course, the 17 goals Frater scored in 2019 also did nothing to hurt his popularity. That total remains a single-season club record and Frater ranks third in career goals scored behind Chris Wehan and Devon Sandoval.

Frater rejoins a New Mexico team that is solidly in USL Championship Western Conference playoff contention at 10-5-8 but struggling to find consistent attacking production. United lost back-to-back home matches to Sacramento and Miami last week and was outscored by a combined 5-1 margin. NMU ranks 13th in the league in both goals scored (34) and shots attempted (284).

Frater, who played in the Israeli Premier League for the last two seasons, said he closely followed United throughout his absence.

“I’ve watched everything, seen everything,” he said. “I’m up to speed and know what’s going on. There’s a lot of talent here and I’m really excited because I think we can unlock it real easy.”

New Mexico’s roster includes two other Jamaican forwards in Neco Brett and recent addition Romario Williams — along with forwards Tabort Etaka Preston, Jerome Kiesewetter, Amando Moreno and Sandoval. Frater smiled when asked about finding the most successful combination.

“That’s a job for the coach,” he said. “I just want to train, be happy and help the team win. I don’t want to have this problem.”

Frater said he believed the time was right to play overseas after United’s debut 2019 season, but he described his time in Israel as hot and cold.

“I had no family or anything over there,” he said. “It was just me. I enjoyed it, then I didn’t enjoy it. I think I hit the post like 10 times while I was playing there, so I didn’t enjoy that.”

Frater said Monday was his second day training with United since re-signing and he expects to be ready for action quickly. Familiarity with most of the club’s players is a bonus, he said.

“I know every name in the locker room,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to playing with these guys. I see a lot of chemistry there and I think this is a team that can win a championship. But mostly I’m just glad to be home with my New Mexico family. It feels really good already.”