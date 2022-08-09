Starcrawler ready for ABQ debut; ‘She Said’ releases in September

Arrow de Wilde’s relationship with music simply makes sense.

Raised in the Los Angeles music scene, it was a no-brainer that de Wilde would make music.

Now the 22-year-old vocalist for Starcrawler is coming into her own with the band.

Starcrawler will perform in New Mexico for the first time at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Inside Out in Downtown Albuquerque.

The band is touring in support of its new album, “She Said.”

De Wilde says the band worked on the album during the last two years and are awaiting the Sept. 16 release of the album.

“It feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for the album,” de Wilde says. “I was listening to it so much during the process that I stopped just so it didn’t get old.”

Starcrawler was formed in 2015. Joining de Wilde in the band is guitarist Henri Cash, bassist Tim Franco, drummer Seth Carolina and guitarist Bill Cash.

De Wilde says the writing process took a different path for the album.

Usually, it would be de Wilde and Henri Cash writing the majority of the songs.

“There are a couple of songs that Tim started,” de Wilde says. “We did more group writing. Maybe because of lockdown, we wanted to be in our pod just writing together on this record.”

The band’s first song is the single, “Goodtime Girl,” which ended up on the “Dark Nights Death Metal” soundtrack.

“Originally the track was going to be for the album,” she says. “When we got hit up to do the DC Comic thing, it was a perfect fit.”

As far as the 10 songs that made the album, de Wilde says that’s the exact number of songs the band wrote.

Starcrawler is on a short tour, which brings the band to Albuquerque.

“We keep going out for these short little spurts,” she says of the tour. “It’s been really nice to be out there.”

Adjusting to being back on tour has taken some time for de Wilde.

She’s had to adapt to the changing world of touring and making music.

“I turned 21 in 2020 and it was the worse,” she says. “You couldn’t do anything. I felt bad for teenagers during lockdown because they didn’t get to see their friends. I can’t imagine missing two years of that time in your life. As a teenager, I thrived on going out with friends. I couldn’t imagine being stuck at your parents’ house.”

De Wilde’s journey with music has been freeing and complicated.

Her musical influences come from the likes of The Runaways, L7, The Lemonheads and The Distillers.

“There was a period of time where I couldn’t listen to music,” she says. “It made me bummed because of the lockdown. That was a tough time to get over because music means so much to me.”

Starcrawler’s catalog of music continues to grow and the band works diligently to create a set list.

While de Wilde and the band want to play everything, it’s not possible.

Headlining a show means the band as a bit more than an hour to perform.

“We’ve been playing as many new songs as we can,” she says. “It’s cool that we have a variety of songs now. There are punk, there are rock and everything in between.”

STARCRAWLER

With Sweet Nothin

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10

WHERE: Inside Out, 622 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $15, plus fees at holdmyticket.com