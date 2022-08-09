Los Lunas Schools shelter-in-place lifted

A shelter in place at Los Lunas Schools has been lifted, Los Lunas Schools Communications Specialist Sydney Olivas said. “All students and staff are safe,” she added.

Desert View Elementary, Valencia Middle School, Tome Elementary, Valencia Elementary and Valencia High School were under a shelter-in-place due to law enforcement activity in the area this morning, Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero told the Valencia County News-Bulletin. La Merced Elementary in the Belen Consolidated School district was also on a shelter in place, the News-Bulletin reported.

Olivas said the shelter-in-place had been in effect from approximately 9:20 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The shelter-in-place was in effect as a precaution, Olivas said.