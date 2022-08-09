Police detain suspect in killing of Muslim man

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings targeting Muslim men in Albuquerque.

Four Muslim men were killed over a period of nine months, and three were killed in 10 days.

Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon that the department had “tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque.”

“The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders,” the chief wrote.

He did not identify the man but said more information would be released soon.

The homicides have gained national and international attention and had put the Muslim community on edge.